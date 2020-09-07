Abdullahi stated this in a statement signed by him and issued to newsmen after the maiden meeting of the Forum in Katsina on Sunday.

He noted that the present predicament of the state was largely due to negligence and indifference by the elites of the state.

“Things are deteriorating, but we fold our arms watching without coming together to take appropriate action.

“Our problem is that we have deserted our state to live in major cities like Abuja, Kaduna, Kano and other places across the country to find comfort to the detriment of our people,” he said.

The chairman said that the Forum was open to all indigenes of the state, irrespective of local government area, gender or political affiliation.

Abdullahi said that the cardinal objectives of the Forum was to resuscitate unity and the state’s past glory.

The statement also quoted Gov. Aminu Masari, who was represented by Prof. Aliyu Kurfi, one of the prominent sons of the state, as commending the Forum for the laudable initiative.