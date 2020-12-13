Armed bandits invaded Government Science Secondary School, Kankara in the Kankara Local Government Area of the state on Friday, December 11, 2020, and reportedly left with hundreds of students.

While some have reportedly been rescued and returned to the school, hundreds are still missing.

Giving the actual number of students that are yet to be found, Governor Masari said the school has a population of 839 students and 333 students are still missing following the bandits attack on their school.

The governor said this when the Minister of Defence, Gen. Salihi Magashi (retd.), led the nation’s service chiefs on a sympathy visit to the state on Sunday, December 13, 2020.

Maari said, “The children so far kidnapped cut across the state because the boarding school houses all children from all parts of the state and some even from outside the state.

“It has a population of 839 and so far we are yet to account for 333 students. We are still counting because more are coming out from the forest and we are calling those parents that have phone numbers to find out whether or not their children have gone back home.

“Based on the available record we have, we are still searching for 333 students through either the forest or their parents to ascertain the actual number that has been kidnapped.”

He added that the bandits were yet to contact either the government or anybody on the abduction.