Kaduna varsity promotes 13 lecturers to professors, associate professors

The statement explained that six of the 13 staff were promoted to professors while seven were upgraded to associate professors.

Among the promoted professors were Dr. Matoh Dogara of Physics department, Dr. Gauis Jatau of History department, Dr. Peter Ayuba of Mathematical Science department and Dr. Tukur Abdulkadir of Political Science.

Others are Dr. Fuhad Sirate-Sheriff and Dr. Nasiru Murtala from the department of Arabic.

The statement added that among the staff upgraded to associate professors were Dr. Binta Kasim of Mass Communication department and Dr. Ahmed Buba of Political Science department.

Others are Dr. Bashir Kayode from Physics department, Dr. Aliyu Isah and Dr. Ahmed Shehu from the department of Nigerian Language and Linguistics .

Dr. Ahmad Bello from Education department and Dr. Patrick Noah were also promoted to associate professors.

The statement noted that the promotion started some times ago and was completed prior to the industrial dispute and should not be treated as promoting striking academic staff.

“While we congratulate those promoted, the should note that promotion was a privilege and therefore, we call upon you to reciprocate this gesture maturely."