Kano's coronavirus testing centre at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH) has been reopened one week after it was shut down for decontamination.

The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, announced last week that the lab was shut down after three workers were infected.

The state has been a major source of concern for many in the country especially after the closure of testing centre with state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, accusing the Federal Government of abandoning the state.

The Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Chikwe Ihekweazu, announced on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 that the AKTH lab has now reopened.

Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Chikwe Ihekweazu, says allegations by the state government that his agency has neglected Kano are false [Twitter/@Chikwe_I]

He said a second lab will also be activated at Bayero University Kano on Wednesday, April 29.

"Thanks to incredible efforts of a joint Team from @NCDCgov @KNSMOH @aminukanoth & our partners, the #COVID19 lab at AKTH, Kano is back up & testing has resumed.

"A 2nd lab at Bayero University Kano will be activated tomorrow. Not where we want to be yet, but will #keeppushing," he posted on Twitter.

Kano has recorded a total of 77 coronavirus cases, the third highest in Nigeria, behind Lagos (764) and the Federal Capital Territory (157).

Due to the worrying developments in the state, which includes the unexplained death of hundreds of people in the past week, President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the enforcement of a total lockdown of Kano for a period of two weeks.

He said the state will be provided with everything it needs to prevent a devastating outbreak.

"The Federal Government shall deploy all the necessary human, material and technical resources to support the state in controlling and containing the pandemic and preventing the risk of further spread to neighbouring states," the president said.

Nigeria has recorded 1,337 coronavirus cases in 32 states and the FCT, as of April 27.

255 people have recovered, but 40 people have died.