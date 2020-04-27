President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the enforcement of a total lockdown of Kano State for a period of two weeks.

While speaking during a national address on Monday, April 27, 2020, the president said the enforcement takes effect immediately.

Kano has recorded the third highest number of coronavirus cases in Nigeria with 77, behind Lagos (731) and the Federal Capital Territory (141).

The state has been a major source of concern for many in the country especially after its testing centre suspended operations last week because three laboratory workers tested positive for the virus and contaminated the lab.

Earlier on Monday, state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, accused the Federal Government of neglecting the state.

However, during his address, Buhari said the state will be provided with everything it needs to prevent a devastating outbreak.

"The Federal Government shall deploy all the necessary human, material and technical resources to support the state in controlling and containing the pandemic and preventing the risk of further spread to neighbouring states," the president said.

Buhari also imposed nationwide measures, that don't currently apply to Kano, that become effective from Monday, May 4.

Chief among the new measures is the mandatory use of face masks in public, in addition to maintaining physical distancing and personal hygiene.

"State governments, corporate organisations and philanthropists are encouraged to support the production of cloth masks for citizens," Buhari appealed.

Buhari also said there will be an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am when all movements will be prohibited except for essential services.

The president also placed a ban on interstate passenger travel until further notice. However partial and controlled interstate movement of goods and services will be allowed for the movement of goods and services from producers to consumers.

The restrictions on social and religious gatherings will also remain in place, according to the president.

The president assured Nigerians that the new measures will be strictly followed with aggressive reinforcement of testing and contact tracing measures.

He said the measures will also allow the restoration of some economic and business activities in certain sectors.

Buhari noted that the measures are in line with the recommendations of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, the various Federal Government committees that have reviewed socio-economic matters, and the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF).

Nigeria has recorded 1,273 coronavirus cases in 32 states and the FCT, as of April 26.

239 people have recovered, but 40 people have died.