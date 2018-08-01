Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Kano State Govt. approves N1.3bn for various projects in the state

In Kano Govt. approves N1.3bn for various projects in the state

The state’s Commissioner of Information, Malam Muhammad Garba disclosed this in Kano on Wednesday while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the State Executive Council Meeting.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje. play

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

(Press)

The Kano State Government has approved the sum N1. 3 billion for various projects in the state.

The state’s Commissioner of Information, Malam Muhammad Garba disclosed this in Kano on Wednesday while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the State Executive Council Meeting.

Garba said that the council approved N71 million as upkeep allowance for the state’s undergraduate students studying in China, Uganda and India.

He said the council also approved N13.7 million ‎as tuition and accommodation fees for students studying in Uganda, China and India.

Garba said the council also approved more than N800 million ‎as tuition and accommodation fees for students studying in five private universities in the country.

The universities are -Bells, Igbenidion, Alkalam, American University of Nigeria and Crescent University.

He also said that the council approved N202 million for the training of the 3rd batch of auto mechanics at Peugeot Automobile Nigeria (PAN) in Kaduna.

So far we trained 250 auto mechanics and our target is 1,000 mechanics before the end of our tenure,” he said.

Garba said the council also approved the sum of N45 million for rehabilitation of Bashir Dalhatu road in Kano metropolis.

The council also approved release of N59 million for the construction of more drainages in Madobi- Panshekara underpass to prevent flooding.

“N166 million was also approved for construction of a road from Kofar-Mata to Hauren Gadagi in the metropolis,” he added.

Garba expressed government’s determination to develop infrastructure in the state as part of the initiative to improve the welfare of the people.a

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Saraki Senate President hails Oshiomhole, Osinbajo after dumping APCbullet
2 Saraki Senate President says Buhari’s anti-corruption war is being...bullet
3 In Lagos Fuel tanker explodes, affects Ecobank buildingbullet

Related Articles

Abdullahi Ganduje Kano State Gov. swears in new Grand Khadi
Abdullahi Ganduje Kwankwaso’s defection will not affect APC
Nigerian News Roundup A failed coup, a festival of defections, a kidnapped Senator and other top stories of the week
Abu Ibrahim Fears of arrest, abuse by Govs may kill State Police Bill
Donald Duke "How ministers knelt before Abacha and sang his praises", by ex-Gov
In Sokoto 32 people killed during gunmen attack buried
Buhari, Macron Nigeria, France sign $475m agreements on social amenities, reforestation
Kano State University Of Science & Technology NANS wants Gov to reduce N17,500 damages imposed on KSTU students
Abdullahi Ganduje NANS urges governor to reduce N17,000 damages imposed on Kano varsity students

Local

President Buhari meets Gambian leader, Adama Barrow, at Aso Rock
Buhari President meets Gambian leader, Adama Barrow in Aso Rock
Senator Ben Bruce has welcomed the Governor of Sokoto state, Aminu Tambuwal to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Tambuwal Ben Bruce welcomes Sokoto Governor to PDP
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members in the House of Representatives have alleged that some Senators are planning to impeach the Senate President Bukola Saraki.
Saraki Senators allegedly plotting to impeach Senate President
INEC says too many political parties in Nigeria may cause problems in 2019
Mahmood Yakubu Court orders arrest of INEC Chairman