Kano State Govt. approves N1.3bn for various projects in the state

The Kano State Government has approved the sum N1. 3 billion for various projects in the state.

The state’s Commissioner of Information, Malam Muhammad Garba disclosed this in Kano on Wednesday while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the State Executive Council Meeting.

Garba said that the council approved N71 million as upkeep allowance for the state’s undergraduate students studying in China, Uganda and India.

He said the council also approved N13.7 million ‎as tuition and accommodation fees for students studying in Uganda, China and India.

Garba said the council also approved more than N800 million ‎as tuition and accommodation fees for students studying in five private universities in the country.

The universities are -Bells, Igbenidion, Alkalam, American University of Nigeria and Crescent University.

He also said that the council approved N202 million for the training of the 3rd batch of auto mechanics at Peugeot Automobile Nigeria (PAN) in Kaduna.

“So far we trained 250 auto mechanics and our target is 1,000 mechanics before the end of our tenure,” he said.

Garba said the council also approved the sum of N45 million for rehabilitation of Bashir Dalhatu road in Kano metropolis.

“The council also approved release of N59 million for the construction of more drainages in Madobi- Panshekara underpass to prevent flooding.

“N166 million was also approved for construction of a road from Kofar-Mata to Hauren Gadagi in the metropolis,” he added.

Garba expressed government’s determination to develop infrastructure in the state as part of the initiative to improve the welfare of the people.a