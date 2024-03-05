ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kano Police take measures to curb food hoarding, ensure market supply

News Agency Of Nigeria

The development came to light after the command engaged major rice millers and other foodstuff producers and asked them to release their wares to the market.

Commissioner of Police Hussaini Gumel [Daily Post]
Commissioner of Police Hussaini Gumel [Daily Post]

Recommended articles

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Hussaini Gumel, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Tuesday that the security measures had halted the “illegal business in the state”.

According to Gumel, the development came to light after the command engaged major rice millers and other foodstuff producers in the state and asked them to release their wares to the market.

Over time, the police embarked on talks with identified major rice millers and other food stuff producers and beckoned on them to move the already processed items, if any, from their stores to the markets for retailers’ sales.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It will interest you to note that most of them declared that they are God-fearing people as they have none in their warehouses and are committed to easing the current hardships.

“The few of them are only with the yet-to-be processed raw materials and are committed to production only on request by the dealership distributers,” he said.

The police commissioner also said that most of the producers were currently facing difficulties sourcing raw materials locally. According to him, they travel to as far as the Republic of Cameroon and Chad to bring them into their processing industries.

“What it means is that there is no hoarding of food stuff in Kano at the moment.

“You only see the available ones in the retailers’ markets such as Dawanau, Singer, Abubakar Rimi and other prominent sales outlets.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What you see in Kano at the few production factories are mere insignificant raw materials and as soon they are processed, they will be moved to the markets for retailers’ sales,” Gumel stated.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Former Ondo SSG drops gubernatorial bid, backs Sen Ibrahim for APC ticket

Former Ondo SSG drops gubernatorial bid, backs Sen Ibrahim for APC ticket

Customs cautions against scam, says no recruitment at the moment

Customs cautions against scam, says no recruitment at the moment

Tallen celebrates Obasanjo at 87, praises him as Nigeria's unwavering voice

Tallen celebrates Obasanjo at 87, praises him as Nigeria's unwavering voice

Kano Police take measures to curb food hoarding, ensure market supply

Kano Police take measures to curb food hoarding, ensure market supply

Governor Alia denies receiving ₦44 billion from FG, slams allegations

Governor Alia denies receiving ₦44 billion from FG, slams allegations

He sold Nigeria's future  -  Gov Mutfwang blames economic hardship on Buhari

He sold Nigeria's future  -  Gov Mutfwang blames economic hardship on Buhari

Katsina Governor's wife secures foreign scholarships for 50 indigenes

Katsina Governor's wife secures foreign scholarships for 50 indigenes

Pay our 4 months salaries in 2 weeks else we shut down - NASU urges Tinubu

Pay our 4 months salaries in 2 weeks else we shut down - NASU urges Tinubu

More than 60 countries will conduct elections in 2024

More than 60 countries will conduct elections in 2024

Pulse Sports

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

NLC protest over fuel price hike in Abuja on May 18, 2016.

NLC protest to go as planned as FG’s last-minute push to prevent it fails

The former Secretary to Government of Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal,

Babachir says the shoe he bought for ₦78k 3 years ago now costs ₦1.3m

Former World Boxing Federation Champion, Bashiru Lawrence Ali, aka Bash Ali [Boomplay]

From millionaire to zeronaire  -  Bash Ali wants to rule Nigeria after retirement

Hafsat Abubakar Bakari [Arise News]

Senate confirms Hafsat Bakari for appointment as Director, NFIU