Kano NCS generates ₦6.9bn revenue in November

News Agency Of Nigeria

The comptroller said that the command had introduced more sensitive security measures to prevent all forms of smuggling in the area.

Chana made the disclosure in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Monday. The command covers Kano and Jigawa states.

Chana said “We have also seized 2,817 bags of foreign rice, 1,428 pieces of used tyres, 250 Jerry cans of 25-litre vegetables oil and 690 cartoons of foreign soap.

“Other seized items are, 429 bales of second-hand cloths, 1,226 packages of royal tramadol, 470 blocks of compressed Indian hemp and 1,530 cartons of foreign spaghetti.

The comptroller said that the command had introduced more sensitive security measures to prevent all forms of smuggling in the area.

“We have already positioned our officers at strategic locations to deal decisively with all those involved in illegal materials,” he told NAN.

He said that the area command had ordered the deployment of officers to border posts in Maigatari in Gumel Local Government area of Jigawa to intensify efforts at mitigating activities of smugglers.

“The order was also sent to officers at the Jeke outpost in Babura Local Government Area of Jigawa state.

“We are battle ready to end smuggling through our various strategies, in place to pave the way for the arrest and prosecution of smugglers,” the comptroller said.

Chana solicited the support of traditional rulers and stakeholders in sensitising residents on the negative effects of smuggling on the nation’s economy.

We have also reached out to youths in the border communities, to assist our field officers with required intelligence information that will assist in curbing all forms of smuggling activities.

“The command’s area of coverage is a no go area for smugglers as competent officers have been stationed at identified illegal smuggling routes to ensure arrests and prosecution of offenders.”

He also solicited the support of stakeholders in mobilising residents to shun smuggling and embrace export of local goods.

