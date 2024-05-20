Kano mosque attack not related to terrorism or politics, Gov Yusuf

The attack, which claimed 15 lives, was allegedly carried out by one Shafi’u Abubakar over a dispute related to family inheritance sharing.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Yusuf spoke when he visited the victims at the Murtala Specialist Hospital, Kano on Monday.

Yusuf condemned the attack and vowed that the suspect would not go unpunished.

He stated that the state government and security agencies would pursue the matter to its logical conclusion.

The governor clarified that the incident was not related to terrorism or political violence, but rather a case of a family dispute that escalated into violence.

He said that the suspect would face the full wrath of the law and be charged in a Shariah court.