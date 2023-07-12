ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kano Govt spends ₦1.5bn on NECO registration fees

News Agency Of Nigeria
Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State. [Twitter:@Kyusufabba]
Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State. [Twitter:@Kyusufabba]

Gwarzo reveals that payment of NECO fees was part of government’s policy to reposition the educational sector for optimal performances.

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement by Alhaji Ibrahim Shuaibu, the Press Secretary to the state Deputy Governor, Alhaji Aminu Gwarzo, in Kano. He said Gov. Abba Yusuf made the disclosure while opening the commencement of the examinations at Rumfa College in the metropolis.

Represented by Gwarzo, Yusuf noted that payment of the fees was part of his government’s policy to reposition the educational sector for optimal performances. He charged the benefiting students to put in their best for better results in the examination to justify government’s huge investment in their academic pursuit.

ADVERTISEMENT

”You need to put in your best and remain committed so that you can come up with good results of the examination, that can make the state and your family happy and proud of you,” he said.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Education, Malam Umar Doguwa, announced that a committee was set up by the state to assess boarding schools earlier shut down with a view to reopening them. He commended the state government for enhancing its schools feeding programme, saying more furniture would soon be provided to the schools.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Court dismisses Smart Adeyemi’s suit against Ododo, Kogi APC governorship candidate

Court dismisses Smart Adeyemi’s suit against Ododo, Kogi APC governorship candidate

'Clearance is needed to leave the University' - UniAbuja denies reports over alleged extortion

'Clearance is needed to leave the University' - UniAbuja denies reports over alleged extortion

Gov. Uba Sani hails military’s success against bandits

Gov. Uba Sani hails military’s success against bandits

'FG committed to availability of funds, policies for energy transition' - Aduda

'FG committed to availability of funds, policies for energy transition' - Aduda

NECO releases 2023 common entrance results into Unity colleges

NECO releases 2023 common entrance results into Unity colleges

Ezekwesili hails EU for transparent Nigeria election report

Ezekwesili hails EU for transparent Nigeria election report

Kano govt sets up committee to revive skill acquisition centres

Kano govt sets up committee to revive skill acquisition centres

Nigeria’s microbial potentials will address hunger, insecurity – NSM

Nigeria’s microbial potentials will address hunger, insecurity – NSM

'Animals shouldn't use the hospital' - Abia Govt declares multi-specialist hospital unfit for use

'Animals shouldn't use the hospital' - Abia Govt declares multi-specialist hospital unfit for use

Pulse Sports

How Yakubu Aiyegbeni missed out on ₦‎20m from Harry Redknapp

How Yakubu Aiyegbeni missed out on ₦‎20m from Harry Redknapp

Bayern Munich set to bid €100 for Man United target Harry Kane

Bayern Munich set to bid €100 for Man United target Harry Kane

Rose May Alaba: 'Nigeria will always be my Fatherland', sister of Real Madrid star corrects Ghanaian station on Austrian origins

Rose May Alaba: 'Nigeria will always be my Fatherland', sister of Real Madrid star corrects Ghanaian station on Austrian origins

Ahmed Musa's transfer forces FIFA to ban Ronlado's Al-Nassr

Ahmed Musa's transfer forces FIFA to ban Ronlado's Al-Nassr

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

'A club of Timber and Saliba' — How Arsenal's new-look defence will operate

'A club of Timber and Saliba' — How Arsenal's new-look defence will operate

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.

Speaker steps down motion seeking to release Nnamdi Kanu

Former ASUU President Dipo Fasina. [Twitter:NiDCOM]

Missing former ASUU President Dipo Fasina found in Turkey

Kamsiyochukwu Umeh [Arise TV]

JAMB best candidate to share ₦3.25m reward with teachers

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

Tinubu signs Executive Orders to curb arbitrary taxation policies