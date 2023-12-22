ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kano Govt allocates ₦15.97bn for 2 interchange bridges at Dan-Agundi, Tal’udu junction

News Agency Of Nigeria

The projects were designed to decongest roads, ease traffic flow, boost business and commercial activities as well as stimulate general economic growth of the state.

Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf
Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Malam Baba Dantiye, on Friday in Kano. Dantiye said the State Executive Council (SEC) in its recent meeting approved the construction of the two interchange bridges.

He said the projects were designed to decongest the roads, ease traffic flow, boost business and commercial activities as well as stimulate general economic growth of the state. The Commissioner said the contract for the projects had been awarded to Messrs CGC Nigeria Limited at the cost of ₦15.97 billion to be jointly financed by the state and local government councils.

“The state government assures the general public of timely execution of the two projects and initiation of more public oriented and developmental projects in both rural and urban areas for the improvement of general wellbeing of the people,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He advised motorists flying the affected roads to use the alternative routes and bear the temporary inconvenience the execution of the projects might have caused them.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NOA decries police extortion of Dutch tourist, labels officers unpatriotic

NOA decries police extortion of Dutch tourist, labels officers unpatriotic

Kano Govt allocates ₦15.97bn for 2 interchange bridges at Dan-Agundi, Tal’udu junction

Kano Govt allocates ₦15.97bn for 2 interchange bridges at Dan-Agundi, Tal’udu junction

Benue investment company clears 7-month salary arrears, 4-month allowances

Benue investment company clears 7-month salary arrears, 4-month allowances

Don't lose hope due to challenging times - Sanwo-Olu urges Lagosians

Don't lose hope due to challenging times - Sanwo-Olu urges Lagosians

Niger Delta entrepreneur hails Tinubu for re-opening PH Refinery

Niger Delta entrepreneur hails Tinubu for re-opening PH Refinery

AfDB president, Adesina receives Obafemi Awolowo leadership prize

AfDB president, Adesina receives Obafemi Awolowo leadership prize

Investigator spills new details of alleged financial crimes under Emefiele

Investigator spills new details of alleged financial crimes under Emefiele

CBN vows to punish banks and PoS operators disrupting naira circulation

CBN vows to punish banks and PoS operators disrupting naira circulation

Troops eliminate 40 terrorists, arrest 259 others in 1 week

Troops eliminate 40 terrorists, arrest 259 others in 1 week

Pulse Sports

Alex Iwobi: Highest-paid Super Eagles star credits his father on helping him manage his riches

Alex Iwobi: Highest-paid Super Eagles star credits his father on helping him manage his riches

The only one I took a selfie with — Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

The only one I took a selfie with — Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

UCL Draw: Will ‘force of nature’ Osimhen still be in situ when Napoli take on Barcelona?

UCL Draw: Will ‘force of nature’ Osimhen still be in situ when Napoli take on Barcelona?

Caicedo not worth 100m — Newcastle's Callum Wilson

Caicedo not worth 100m — Newcastle's Callum Wilson

Hakimi deserves the award: Osimhen responds to internet troll disputing his CAF POTY

Hakimi deserves the award: Osimhen responds to internet troll disputing his CAF POTY

Onana equals David De Gea Premier League record after heroics against Liverpool

Onana equals David De Gea Premier League record after heroics against Liverpool

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Chairman of Agboyi-Ketu Local Council Development Area, Hon. Dele Oshinowo [Twitter:@Mr_JAGs]

Sanwo-Olu seeks public-private partnership in housing deficit

First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu [Presidency]

Oluremi Tinubu urges governors’ wives to complement President Tinubu’s agenda

CSOs condemn extortion claims against NNPCL, others over alleged 48m missing barrels of crude oil [zeenews]

CSOs condemn extortion claims against NNPCL, others over alleged 48m missing barrels of crude oil

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Dr Ibrahim Kana [Ministry of Defence]

Let’s stay and salvage Nigeria - Perm sec appeals to doctors, health workers