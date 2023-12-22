Kano Govt allocates ₦15.97bn for 2 interchange bridges at Dan-Agundi, Tal’udu junction

This is contained in a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Malam Baba Dantiye, on Friday in Kano. Dantiye said the State Executive Council (SEC) in its recent meeting approved the construction of the two interchange bridges.

He said the projects were designed to decongest the roads, ease traffic flow, boost business and commercial activities as well as stimulate general economic growth of the state. The Commissioner said the contract for the projects had been awarded to Messrs CGC Nigeria Limited at the cost of ₦15.97 billion to be jointly financed by the state and local government councils.

“The state government assures the general public of timely execution of the two projects and initiation of more public oriented and developmental projects in both rural and urban areas for the improvement of general wellbeing of the people,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT