Kano gets first female Chief Judge as Assembly confirms Justice Aboki

News Agency Of Nigeria

The nominees, after the confirmation, described the opportunity as a call to serve the people of the State.

Justice Dije Aboki. [The Nation]
Justice Dije Aboki. [The Nation]

The confirmation of the first female Chief Judge followed the consideration of a letter forwarded to the assembly by Gov. Abba Kabir-Yusuf and read by the Speaker, Ismail Falgore during Thursday’s plenary.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that former Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje had, in March, sworn in Justice Aboki as acting Chief Judge of the state.

Similarly, the Kano State House of Assembly has confirmed three more commissioner-nominees sent to the Assembly by Gov. Kabir-Yusuf.

Their confirmation followed the smooth screening on the floor of the Assembly presided over by Falgore, on Thursday.

The nominees screened are Ibrahim Fagge, Ibrahim Namadi and Amina Abdullahi -Sani.

In his remark after the confirmation, Falgore sked the cleared nominees to justify the appointment by being dedicated to their duties when assigned portfolios.

He urged them to complement the efforts of the governor in the development of the state.

The nominees, after the confirmation, described the opportunity as a call to serve the people of the State.

They promised to contribute their quota to the development of the state and implement the manifesto of the party, for the overall development of the state.

The News of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the assembly screened and confirmed 19 commissioner- nominees last month.

