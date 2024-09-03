ADVERTISEMENT
Kano Fire Service saves 3 lives, ₦102.9m property from 21 fire incidents in August

News Agency Of Nigeria

The general public are advised to handle fire with care and ensure they turn off electrical appliances, gas and generators before leaving their homes.

Kano Fire Service saves 3 lives, ₦102.9m property from 21 fire incidents in August (Twitter)
Kano Fire Service saves 3 lives, ₦102.9m property from 21 fire incidents in August

The Public Relations Officer of the Service, Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Kano.

Abdullahi said that about three persons died during the period under review, while property worth ₦47.8 million was destroyed by fire during the period.

“The service responded to 11 emergency calls and zero false alarms from residents of the state,” he said.

He advised the general public to handle fire with care and make sure they turned off electrical appliances, gas and generators before leaving their homes.

