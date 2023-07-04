Kano Fire Service saves 26 lives, ₦17m property in one month
The Kano State Fire Service said it saved 26 lives and property worth ₦17 million from 22 fire outbreaks recorded in June.
Abdullahi disclosed that nine persons died, while property worth ₦6.7 million were destroyed by fire during the period.
“The Service responded to 18 rescue calls and four false alarms from residents of the state,” he said.
The spokesman advised general public to handle fire with care and continue to clear their drainage to avoid unforeseen circumstances.
