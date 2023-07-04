ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kano Fire Service saves 26 lives, ₦17m property in one month

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Kano State Fire Service said it saved 26 lives and property worth ₦17 million from 22 fire outbreaks recorded in June.

Kano Fire Service (Credit: The Sun Nigeria)
Kano Fire Service (Credit: The Sun Nigeria)

Recommended articles

Abdullahi disclosed that nine persons died, while property worth ₦6.7 million were destroyed by fire during the period.

The Service responded to 18 rescue calls and four false alarms from residents of the state,” he said.

The spokesman advised general public to handle fire with care and continue to clear their drainage to avoid unforeseen circumstances.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Bamidele emerges leader of 10th senate

Bamidele emerges leader of 10th senate

Rep. Gagdi faults verbal attacks on Lalong over 2023 presidential election

Rep. Gagdi faults verbal attacks on Lalong over 2023 presidential election

'Strengthen institutions, reduce poverty' - Afe-Babalola urges Tinubu

'Strengthen institutions, reduce poverty' - Afe-Babalola urges Tinubu

'Oil sector deregulation will provide more jobs' – NOA

'Oil sector deregulation will provide more jobs' – NOA

Nigerians will be shocked if we reveal details of Ejikeme's forged result —  JAMB

Nigerians will be shocked if we reveal details of Ejikeme's forged result —  JAMB

Enugu Govt. threatens to shut down schools, markets observing one week sit-at-home order by IPOB

Enugu Govt. threatens to shut down schools, markets observing one week sit-at-home order by IPOB

Kano Fire Service saves 26 lives, ₦17m property in one month

Kano Fire Service saves 26 lives, ₦17m property in one month

'Those bent on creating faction in Plateau APC will be disappointed' – APC Chairman

'Those bent on creating faction in Plateau APC will be disappointed' – APC Chairman

Gov Aliyu tasks committee to ramp up immunization coverage

Gov Aliyu tasks committee to ramp up immunization coverage

Pulse Sports

Peace Abbey: Nigeria Women’s League most beautiful player shut the internet with stunning photos

Peace Abbey: Nigeria Women’s League most beautiful player shut the internet with stunning photos

Mason Mount edges closer to Man United move after successful medical

Mason Mount edges closer to Man United move after successful medical

Transfer News Live: Calvin Bassey to Brighton and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Calvin Bassey to Brighton and all DONE deals so far

Victor Osimhen ranked number 1 as Ighalo, Iwobi, Chukwueze complete PulseSports30 Top 10

Victor Osimhen ranked number 1 as Ighalo, Iwobi, Chukwueze complete PulseSports30 Top 10

Report: Super Eagles star Calvin Bassey set to replace Chelsea’s Levi Colwill

Report: Super Eagles star Calvin Bassey set to replace Chelsea’s Levi Colwill

Umar Sadiq: Super Eagles star blasted as daughter Aisha does not wear Hijab

Umar Sadiq: Super Eagles star blasted as daughter Aisha does not wear Hijab

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lagos traffic congestion

Car owners to pay ₦‎1,000 yearly for proof of ownership verification

L-R: Presidential candidates of Labour Party, ZLP, and APC, Peter Obi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and President Bola Tinubu respectively. [Twitter:@FSyusuf]

Peter Obi deletes comment on long convoy after calling Tinubu Mr President

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

I could have used the multiple exchange rates to enrich myself, Tinubu

A pump attendant fills the tank of a car at a petrol station in September 4, 2018 in Nairobi as a 16 per cent VAT on petroleum products was decided and fuel distributors refused to collect stocks from depots. [Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images]

Oil marketers say new fuel price may exceed ₦700 per litre this July