Kano businessman Dantata tasks Northern elders on fixing Nigeria’s problems

The forum was led by the Convener, Prof. Ango Abdullahi.

He said that the wake-up call had become necessary so that the elite would strive to leave behind a prosperous nation for the youth.

Dantata also drew the attention of the elders to the decay in the family system and said that the decay had resulted in dishonesty, corruption and general insecurity.

“Values have gone down; people consider money more than core values and that is why many negative things are happening in the country that require urgent attention,” he said.

The business mogul also called on Nigerian politicians to do away with destructive criticisms.

“We are going nowhere with the kind of politics we are having today. We must change the narrative if we are to salvage the nation’s polity,” he said.

Earlier, Abdullahi said that they were in Kano to condole with the people and government of the state over the demise of Tofa, Dr Ibrahim Datti Ahmad, Sani Dangote and Ado Gwaram.

He prayed to the Almighty Allah to forgive their shortcomings and grant them eternal rest.

Members of the forum also visited the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado-Bayero, the Deputy Governor of the state, Nasiru Gawuna and Alhaji Yahaya Hamma.