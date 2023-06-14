Kano assembly speaker pledges to run open-door policy

Falgore made the pledge while speaking with newsmen on Tuesday at the state assembly complex.

The speaker said that the house would work assiduously by mapping out laws aimed at promoting good governance and accountability.

Falgore, therefore, charged the lawmakers and people of the state to contribute their quota by supporting the state government to achieve the desired objectives.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also promised to work with other arms of the government to bring the needed development to the legislative arm.

The speaker appealed to his colleagues to put their differences aside and work for the success of the assembly and the state in general.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Alhaji Jibrin Falgore of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) was elected as the Speaker of the 10th Kano House of Assembly that was inaugurated on Tuesday.

The assembly has 40 members, out of which, 26 were from the NNPP, while the remaining 14 members were from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Alhaji Muhammad Bello Butu-Butu (NNPP) Rimin-gado/Tofa is the new Deputy Speaker.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other principal officers elected were Alhaji Lawan Hussaini (NNPP-Dala), Majority Leader and Malam Garba Famar (NNPP-Kibiya), Deputy Majority Leader.