ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kano assembly speaker pledges to run open-door policy

News Agency Of Nigeria

Falgore made the pledge while speaking with newsmen on Tuesday at the state assembly complex.

The newly-elected Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, Alhaji Jibrin Falgore [Tribune Online]
The newly-elected Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, Alhaji Jibrin Falgore [Tribune Online]

Recommended articles

Falgore made the pledge while speaking with newsmen on Tuesday at the state assembly complex.

The speaker said that the house would work assiduously by mapping out laws aimed at promoting good governance and accountability.

Falgore, therefore, charged the lawmakers and people of the state to contribute their quota by supporting the state government to achieve the desired objectives.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also promised to work with other arms of the government to bring the needed development to the legislative arm.

The speaker appealed to his colleagues to put their differences aside and work for the success of the assembly and the state in general.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Alhaji Jibrin Falgore of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) was elected as the Speaker of the 10th Kano House of Assembly that was inaugurated on Tuesday.

The assembly has 40 members, out of which, 26 were from the NNPP, while the remaining 14 members were from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Alhaji Muhammad Bello Butu-Butu (NNPP) Rimin-gado/Tofa is the new Deputy Speaker.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other principal officers elected were Alhaji Lawan Hussaini (NNPP-Dala), Majority Leader and Malam Garba Famar (NNPP-Kibiya), Deputy Majority Leader.

Labaran Madari (APC-Warawa), Minority Leader, Ayuba Durum (APC-Kabo), Deputy Minority Leader, while Alhaji Mudassir Zawachiki (NNPP-Kumbotso) is the Chief Whip.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

APC commands Senate majority with 59 Senators, PDP behind with 36

APC commands Senate majority with 59 Senators, PDP behind with 36

Tinubu expresses sadness over tragic boat mishap in Kwara

Tinubu expresses sadness over tragic boat mishap in Kwara

Heineken creates memorable experiences for football fans at the UCL Final in Lagos

Heineken creates memorable experiences for football fans at the UCL Final in Lagos

Kelvin Omogiade Aghedo appeals to House of Assembly members to vote Abbas for Speaker

Kelvin Omogiade Aghedo appeals to House of Assembly members to vote Abbas for Speaker

Trump pleads not guilty in federal classified documents case

Trump pleads not guilty in federal classified documents case

Ambassador urges govt. to tackle unemployment to curb human trafficking

Ambassador urges govt. to tackle unemployment to curb human trafficking

Kano assembly speaker pledges to run open-door policy

Kano assembly speaker pledges to run open-door policy

Kwara speaker sympathises with Patigi people over boat mishap

Kwara speaker sympathises with Patigi people over boat mishap

History made as physically challenged lawmaker is elected Speaker

History made as physically challenged lawmaker is elected Speaker

Pulse Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo puts girlfriend Georgina on $170,000k monthly salary for life

Marcus Rashford: Shirtless England star hangs out with Courtney Caldwell in bikini amid dating rumours

Sheikh Jassim: 15 interesting facts about Manchester United's potential new Qatari owner

Kylian Mbappe: Top destinations for the wantaway PSG star this summer

I am half Nigeria- Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

Chukwueze denies Real Madrid rumours

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Peter Obi

Obi presents software engineer as witness against Tinubu at tribunal

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

11 interesting facts about the 2023 Electricity Act signed by Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu meets with Nigerian governors in Aso Villa on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. [Presidency]

Poverty level in Nigeria unacceptable, Tinubu tells governors

Suspended CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

10 unforgivable sins committed by Emefiele