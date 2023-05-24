The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
Kano Assembly passes bill to protect children in schools, orphanages

News Agency Of Nigeria

The bill was passed after undergoing various legislative processes.

The bill will improve education and look into the activities of orphanage centres and the issue of child abuse [ICIR]
The bill will improve education and look into the activities of orphanage centres and the issue of child abuse [ICIR]

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the bill was passed after extensive deliberations by the committee of the whole house during the plenary, presided over by Deputy Speaker, Kabiru Dashi (APC-Kiru) in Kano.

After the deliberations, the lawmakers approved the third reading of the bill by the clerk, Garba Gezawa.

Shortly after the passage of the bill, the Deputy Majority Leader, Dahiru Zarewa (APC-Rogo), said it was considered and passed after undergoing various legislative processes.

He said that the passage of the bill was due to the lawmakers’ commitment to child growth and development in the state.

"As representatives of the people, we are responsible for providing laws for good governance in the state," he said.

Zarewa commended the members for engaging relevant stakeholders who contributed to the bill.

According to him, the bill, when signed into law, will improve education and look into the activities of orphanage centres and the issue of child abuse.

The assembly also commended development partners for their support toward the successful passage of the bill.

Similarly, the House passed the Kano State Roads Fund Bill, 2023.

Also speaking, the deputy speaker said that the bill was aimed at supporting the State Rural Access Roads Agency (KARARA).

He further said that it would also help in sourcing funds for the construction of rural access roads.

"The agency, when established, will facilitate and improve the socio-economic well-being of the people, especially the rural populace engaging in agricultural activities," Dashi said.

Representatives of Girls' Education Partnership, Federation of Muslim Women Association of Nigeria (FOMWAN), NAPTIP and the National Agency for Child Protection, who spoke after the passage of the bill, commended the lawmakers for their efforts.

They, however, appealed to the governor to sign the bill into law.

News Agency Of Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

