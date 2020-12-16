Defence Headquarters (DHQ) says President Muhammadu Buhari's safety is guaranteed in Katsina despite a recent attack in the state that has been claimed by Boko Haram.

Gunmen invaded the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara in Katsina State on Friday, December 11, 2020, with over 300 students unaccounted for five days later.

The attack happened just hours after Buhari arrived in Katsina to commence what the presidency described as a seven-day private visit to his Daura country home.

Friday's attack has once again put under the spotlight the state of insecurity in the country with much of the northwest and northeast regions devastated by the activities of bandits and terrorists.

Despite the heightened tensions, DHQ spokesperson, Major-General John Enenche, said there are no worries over Buhari's safety in Daura.

"One of the major tasks of the Armed Force of Nigeria is to ensure the protection of government and state actors and in that regard, the Commander-In-Chief is very safe in Katsina and anywhere that he is or will be at all times," he said during an interview with Arise News.

Enenche assured the public that the military is doing everything within its powers to ensure the safe return of the students, but refused to go into specifics.

Kaduna, Jigawa, Zamfara, and Kano have all shut down schools and sent students home, a decision believed to be connected to the abduction in Katsina.