Kajola dry port in Ogun to create 40,000 jobs – Commissioner

News Agency Of Nigeria

He said Ogun was determined to become Nigeria’s first investment and business destination.

The Federal Government recently approved Ogun to develop the dry port.

Dairo said the port would enhance the internally generated revenue of the state.

He said the dry port would reduce transport and transaction costs and attract infrastructure and regional development.

The commissioner told newsmen that efforts had reached an advanced stage to actualise the government’s vision for the envisioned dry port at Kajola, Papalanto in the Ewekoro Local Government Area of the state.

He said Ogun was determined to become Nigeria’s first investment and business destination.

“In 2021, Gov. Dapo Abiodun directed us to put together a strategic Multimodal Transportation Master Plan for Ogun.

“This, we did in conjunction with experts from Olabisi Onabanjo University and support from the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Development Office.

“We were very mindful of the aspirations of the governor on the economic and industrial development of the state, so we planned for an airport and a dry port.

“The airport is nearing completion, and our congruent plan is to develop a dry port that will receive goods from Apapa and Tin Can ports in Lagos,’’ Dairo said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

