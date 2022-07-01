RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kaduna-Zaria road sections for delivery in 6 months — FG

News Agency Of Nigeria

Federal Government says it will deliver Sections II and III, of the Kaduna Zaria Road by the end of 2022.

Federal roads
Federal roads

Mr Folorunsho Esan, the Director, Highway Construction and Rehabilitation, Federal Ministry of Works and Housing (FMWH) who led a team of officials from the ministry, gave the assurance at a two-day inspection of the Sections II and III of the project on Thursday in Kaduna.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that section II is a 146 kilometres, while section III is 14 kilometres and joins up with the Kaduna-Abuja section.

According to him, looking at the extent of work already done by the contractor, the work will be completed within the year.

“From what I’m seeing now, this project, Section ll will be delivered before the end of the year.

“This section two & three will be delivered this year, it’s only Abuja, Kaduna project that will be left.

“It’s the same road and if you deliver a section of road that means you’ve finished part of the job.

“If you finish this section II, that means we can concentrate our resources on section I and by the time we get to section III tomorrow, you will see that that one is also going on very fast,” Esan said.

On possible challenges faced by the contractor, Esan said every challenge brought to the notice of the ministry had been addressed, adding that nothing would hinder the work.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Court orders Immigration, banks to release David Ukpo’s details to Ekweremadu

Buhari condemns Shiroro killings, says assault an attack on Nigeria

2023: Ortom reveals three names PDP panel considered as Atiku’s running mate

#PulseElections2023: 10 news stories that will motivate you to get your PVC

Court grants Ekweremadu, wife’s request, orders NIMC, others to release CTC of Ukpo’s biodata

Organisation partners Lagos govt on mass drug administration for Schistosomiasis

Troops rescue another Chibok girl in Borno

ASUU strike: NLC to hold nationwide protest

Africa CDC – 12 African countries report 1,782 cases of monkeypox

