Kaduna-Zaria road sections for delivery in 6 months — FG

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that section II is a 146 kilometres, while section III is 14 kilometres and joins up with the Kaduna-Abuja section.

According to him, looking at the extent of work already done by the contractor, the work will be completed within the year.

“From what I’m seeing now, this project, Section ll will be delivered before the end of the year.

“This section two & three will be delivered this year, it’s only Abuja, Kaduna project that will be left.

“It’s the same road and if you deliver a section of road that means you’ve finished part of the job.

“If you finish this section II, that means we can concentrate our resources on section I and by the time we get to section III tomorrow, you will see that that one is also going on very fast,” Esan said.