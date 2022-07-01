Mr Folorunsho Esan, the Director, Highway Construction and Rehabilitation, Federal Ministry of Works and Housing (FMWH) who led a team of officials from the ministry, gave the assurance at a two-day inspection of the Sections II and III of the project on Thursday in Kaduna.
Kaduna-Zaria road sections for delivery in 6 months — FG
Federal Government says it will deliver Sections II and III, of the Kaduna Zaria Road by the end of 2022.
The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that section II is a 146 kilometres, while section III is 14 kilometres and joins up with the Kaduna-Abuja section.
According to him, looking at the extent of work already done by the contractor, the work will be completed within the year.
“From what I’m seeing now, this project, Section ll will be delivered before the end of the year.
“This section two & three will be delivered this year, it’s only Abuja, Kaduna project that will be left.
“It’s the same road and if you deliver a section of road that means you’ve finished part of the job.
“If you finish this section II, that means we can concentrate our resources on section I and by the time we get to section III tomorrow, you will see that that one is also going on very fast,” Esan said.
On possible challenges faced by the contractor, Esan said every challenge brought to the notice of the ministry had been addressed, adding that nothing would hinder the work.
