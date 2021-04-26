Kaduna State University increases fees for non-indigenes from N26,000 to N500,000

The Kaduna State University has reviewed its tuition fees from N24,000 and N26,000 to N150,000 and N500,000, for indigenes and non-indigenes respectively.

The steep increment has been widely condemned by students; and across all social media platforms, with the Nigerian economy and most households still reeling from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The management of the Kaduna State University (KASU) has confirmed the upward review of its tuition fees, while adding that consultations are ongoing with stakeholders.

The management made the confirmation in a statement made available to journalists by the university’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Adamu Bargo.

Bargo explained that the upward review is due to the current realities and efforts to improve the standard of learning and research on campus.

He added that the decision will also enhance the development of the university.

The spokesperson said that available records show that N400 million was being spent monthly and N4.8 billion annually by the Kaduna State government on payment of the university’s staff salaries.

He said that N25 million was also being spent as overhead monthly, while the university generates only N765.9 million annually.

“In the year 2020, there was the allocation of N10billion to the university meant for the execution of capital projects, but N5billion was spent on overhead and personnel cost.

“The upward review of the tuition fees is a difficult decision based on the reality of the present time.

“However, the university hopes to improve the quality of teaching and research activities as well as create more conducive atmosphere of learning for staff and students,” Bargo said.

The students have rejected the increase.

Abdulrazak Shuaibu, a medical student, who spoke on behalf of the students, said the tuition fees were increased from N26,000 to N150,000 for students in Faculty of Arts, Management and Social Sciences.