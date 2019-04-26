The Kaduna State government has imposed a a 24-hour curfew on Kasuwan Magani in Kajuru local government area of the state with immediate effect.

According to a statement released by the government on Friday, April 26, 2019, the deputy governer, Barnabas Yusuf Bala, directed vigorous enforcement of the curfew.

"The dusk to dawn curfew that has been in place in Kajuru LGA has been extended to 24-hours in the entire local government area. The 24-hour curfew in Kajuru LGA is with immediate effect, and will be enforced until further notice," the statement read.

The deputy governor urged citizens to comply and support peace efforts in the community.

At least 55 people were killed during a communal clash at Kasuwan Magani in October 2018.

Kajuru LGA has grown over the past year to become one of the most insecure parts of Nigeria as it has been plagued mostly by communal conflicts that have claimed the lives of dozens.

At least 130 people were killed in another spate of violence that ravaged Maro and several other communities in Kajuru in February 2019.

More recently, gunmen invaded Kajuru Castle, a recreational resort, and killed Matthew Oguche, a Nigerian, and Faye Mooney, a British aid worker, on Friday, April 19, 2019.

Mooney and Oguche, who were lovers, were killed while trying to escape during an exchange of gunfire between the bandits and two police officers standing guard in front of the castle. The bandits also kidnapped three people during the attack.

In reaction to the attack, the Federal Government assured that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration will intensify its efforts to stem the wave of violence and banditry in some parts of the country.