Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has announced that 130 people were killed in a recent spate of violence that ravaged several communities in Kajuru local government area of the state.

The governor had initially announced last week that 66 people were killed in several communities at Maro in Kajuru.

"I think this is deliberately designed to cause a reprisal and destabilise the local government during elections," he said.

However, after a special security meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari and service chiefs at the Presidential Villa on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, the governor said the death toll has risen to 130.

"The latest report shows that over 130 were killed, not even 66," he told State House correspondents after the meeting.

The governor said the names of the victims of the attack will be released to the media as provided by their bereaved families who have cooperated with the state government.

More suspects have been arrested by the Kaduna State Police Command in connection to the killings and will be charged to court soon.

"We intended prosecuting those arrested today but as we speak three more are arrested. We want to do the needful before taking them to court," the state's Commissioner of Police, Ahmad Abdulrahman, said on Tuesday.