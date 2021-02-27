The Kaduna State government, on Friday, reiterated its commitment to improving healthcare delivery through more investment in the health sector.

The Deputy Governor of the state, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, said this at a round-table discussion in Kaduna on "Public Investment in Health" organised by the Palladium.

Balarabe said the government had carefully designed programmes aimed at improving the quality of lives of the citizens through improvement in access to basic social service, particularly healthcare.

She described healthcare as fundamental to human development, and a basic right.

According to her, lack of maintenance in the past has prevented citizens from getting functional health system.

Balarabe, however, said the present administration had invested massively in transforming the healthcare system.

The deputy governor said in spite of the investment, there was still need for more funding and commitment for a better outcome.

"We need to do a rethink on how we have been doing things. Are they enough to give us a better outcome, and what other things contribute to effective health services," she said.

She assured that the government would continue to do its best for better healthcare service delivery across the state.

Balarabe called on relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies as well as partners to continue to collaborate for more positive impact in the health sector.

Speaking, Dr Amina Baloni, Commissioner for Health, said a lot of work needed to be done to transform the health sector.

Baloni lauded the state government for improving budgetary allocation and providing the needed environment for the health sector to strive.

The Commissioner, however, noted that priority should be accorded to operational and overhead funding, "So that we can move to areas where we can deliver services.

"If we manage to get the social determinant right, we cut what we need in health by about 50 per cent.

"Government has already committed more than 50 per cent of its budget to social sector in recognition that you have to have good health, water, sanitation, nutrition and education," she added.

Earlier, Mustapha Jumare, the co-Chair Maternal and Child Accountability Mechanism, called on the state government to invest more in healthcare.

Jumare, who is also the Chairman, Open Government Partnership in the state, said, "This will bring about more improvement in various sectors, including the economy."

He noted that funding remained the major challenge for the health sector in Kaduna State.

"Investment in health does not only save lives, but is also vital to the wider economy, while poor health adversely affects education outcomes," he said.

Jumare advised the government to release funds for all approvals made, while the health ministry should track the utilisation of the funds.