ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kaduna pensioners praise gov Sani over ₦3bn pension, death benefits

News Agency Of Nigeria

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Kaduna State Government approved the funds in October 2023.

Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani [Punch]
Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani [Punch]

Recommended articles

The death benefits are for the families of deceased beneficiaries under the Defined Benefit and Contributory Pension Schemes.

In three separate letters from the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), the unions showered encomiums on the State Government for the proactive release of the funds, especially in the face of current economic realities.

“We write to appreciate Your Excellency for the approval and release of 3.1 billion for the payment of gratuities to retirees and death benefits to families of deceased retirees."

ADVERTISEMENT

According to its letter, signed by the NLC Chairman in Kaduna, Comrade Ayuba Suleiman, “this gesture will serve as an immediate intervention to alleviate the sufferings of both the retirees and the families of our fallen heroes who served our dear state diligently.”

The NUP and TUC also lauded Sani for the release of the funds, saying “You excelled as a Senator by sponsoring bills that touched the lives of many Nigerians, and now you have gone ahead to set aside this huge fund to pay gratuities and death benefits.”

The groups, in their commendation letters, pledged their unflinching support to Gov. Sani’s administration and called for the constitution of the Board of the Kaduna State Pension Bureau to ensure transparency.

“For inclusiveness and to strengthen the judicious utilization of these funds even in the future, we are advocating for the constitution of the Board of the Bureau in accordance with section 20 of the Kaduna State Pension Reform (Amended) Law, 2020,” they said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Kaduna State Government approved the funds in October 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Kaduna State Pension Bureau, over 1,000 retirees and families of deceased beneficiaries are to benefit from the funds following the verification exercise in the three senatorial zones of Kaduna State.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kaduna pensioners praise gov Sani over ₦3bn pension, death benefits

Kaduna pensioners praise gov Sani over ₦3bn pension, death benefits

Adeleke directs public servants to wear Adire fabric every Wednesday

Adeleke directs public servants to wear Adire fabric every Wednesday

UI VC says higher degree-holders must brace up to tackling nation’s challenges

UI VC says higher degree-holders must brace up to tackling nation’s challenges

No mass grave containing 322 bodies discovered in Anambra – Truth Commission

No mass grave containing 322 bodies discovered in Anambra – Truth Commission

Tinubu is empathetic, committed to minimising pains of reforms on Nigerians - Wale Edun

Tinubu is empathetic, committed to minimising pains of reforms on Nigerians - Wale Edun

Benue Govt denies allegations of youths throwing stones at Governor Alia

Benue Govt denies allegations of youths throwing stones at Governor Alia

We inherited tough period, it's a matter of time, things will get better - Ribadu

We inherited tough period, it's a matter of time, things will get better - Ribadu

Road crashes in Ondo reduced by 4.6% in 9 months - FRSC

Road crashes in Ondo reduced by 4.6% in 9 months - FRSC

House of Reps demands Service Chiefs' personal appearance in sectorial debate

House of Reps demands Service Chiefs' personal appearance in sectorial debate

Pulse Sports

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Governor Umar Bago of Niger State. [Twitter:@UmarAB]

Gov Bago approves renovation of Minna township stadium to meet NFF specification

Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu [Twitter:@BayoAdelabu]

FG to focus on alternate source of generation to improve power -Adelabu

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state. [Twitter/@Bellomatawalle1]

Zamfara Govt accuses Matawalle of wasting over ₦1bn on abandoned hotel project

New NSCDC Commandant Jigawa, Muhammad Danjuma [Daily Post Nigeria]

New NSCDC Commandant, Danjuma assumes duty in Jigawa, charges officers on discipline