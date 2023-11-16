Kaduna pensioners praise gov Sani over ₦3bn pension, death benefits

The death benefits are for the families of deceased beneficiaries under the Defined Benefit and Contributory Pension Schemes.

In three separate letters from the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), the unions showered encomiums on the State Government for the proactive release of the funds, especially in the face of current economic realities.

“We write to appreciate Your Excellency for the approval and release of ₦3.1 billion for the payment of gratuities to retirees and death benefits to families of deceased retirees."

According to its letter, signed by the NLC Chairman in Kaduna, Comrade Ayuba Suleiman, “this gesture will serve as an immediate intervention to alleviate the sufferings of both the retirees and the families of our fallen heroes who served our dear state diligently.”

The NUP and TUC also lauded Sani for the release of the funds, saying “You excelled as a Senator by sponsoring bills that touched the lives of many Nigerians, and now you have gone ahead to set aside this huge fund to pay gratuities and death benefits.”

The groups, in their commendation letters, pledged their unflinching support to Gov. Sani’s administration and called for the constitution of the Board of the Kaduna State Pension Bureau to ensure transparency.

“For inclusiveness and to strengthen the judicious utilization of these funds even in the future, we are advocating for the constitution of the Board of the Bureau in accordance with section 20 of the Kaduna State Pension Reform (Amended) Law, 2020,” they said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Kaduna State Government approved the funds in October 2023.

