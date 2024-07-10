ADVERTISEMENT
Kaduna health workers suspend strike after reaching agreement with Government

News Agency Of Nigeria

The health workers engaged in a meaningful discussion with the government, which resulted in the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the workers embarked on the strike to press home demands for the improvement of their welfare package.

This is contained in a communique signed by the State Secretary, National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), Nassa Yashi, issued on Wednesday in Kaduna.

He said, "The health workers engaged in a frantic and meaningful discussion with the government, which resulted in the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

"The suspension is to also give room for more negotiations and await the government to fulfil her own side of the MOU.

"The strike is hereby suspended and the workers are expected to resume their normal duties immediately.

"The state administrative council (SAC) sincerely appreciate your massive support and resoluteness in making this struggle for the betterment of our welfare a huge success.”

Yashi assured of their readiness to represent their members, adding, "and to do that very well without fear or favour.

"Do not forget, it is suspension, meaning if the promises made are not fulfilled, we shall resume the industrial action at the appropriate time.”

