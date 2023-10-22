Kaduna govt seals Zaria academy for allegedly beating student to death

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a JSS 3 student Marwan Sambo, 19, was reported to have died from severe beating and corporal punishment by some teachers over absenteeism.

In a statement issued to newsmen on Sunday in Kaduna, Dr Usman Abubakar, the Director General (DG) of the KSSQAA, said the state’s Ministry of Education, representing the State government, with the school, had launched a fact-finding mission.

He said their visit to Zaria was to assemble the sequence of events that transpired from the Al-Azhar Academy, where the incident happened, to the victim’s home, to offer condolences and engage with the bereaved family and some schoolmates of the victim.

Abubakar added that the KSSQAA team visited the Divisional Police Headquarters, Zaria City, where the school principal and the vice-principal were being detained.

“The fact-finding team then moved to Hajiya Gambo Sawaba General Hospital, Zaria, where the victim was formally confirmed dead.

“Finally, the KSSQAA team visited the graveyard where the victim was said to have been put to rest, and a fresh-looking grave was observed,” he said.

The DG, therefore, noted that the State Government, under the leadership of Governor Uba Sani, assured the general public of its firm resolve to ensure a conducive learning environment, equity and justice.

Against the backdrop, he urged members of the general public to remain calm and law-abiding while the investigation continued for justice to be served accordingly.

