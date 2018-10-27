Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Kaduna crises: NLC condemns violent conflicts

Kaduna crises: NLC condemns violent conflicts

Mr Ayuba Wabba, NLC president, made the condemnation in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Minimum Wage: FG to make announcement soon - Wabba play Kaduna crises: NLC condemns violent conflicts (Punch)

The Nigeria Labour Congress(NLC) has condemned the violent conflicts in Kaduna and its environs.

Mr Ayuba Wabba, NLC president, made the condemnation in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

According to Wabba, the conflicts have led to multiple deaths officially put at 55 at Kasuwan Magaini, 22 in Kaduna metropolis and an unspecified number in other unnamed settlements.

ALSO READ: NLC commends Okowa for supporting new minimum wage

“Almost a week after the violent conflict erupted over an issue as trivial as a dispute over the correct measure of grains of maize in the market place, it is yet to abate as reports say today (Friday) there are fresh attacks and reprisals.

“The Kaduna crisis is not just a painful reminder of a relatively distant past we were better off without.

ALSO READ: Minimum Wage: Organised Labour threatens strike, Nov. 6

“It is a sad commentary on the state of our communal relations.

“It represents leadership failure in the state as pre-emptive security measures ought to have been put in place in Kaduna metropolis when this conflict started at Kasuwan Magaini,’’he said.

He noted that the root causes of the conflicts must be addressed and perpetrators brought to justice.

He added that “we believe human life still remains sacred in spite of our degeneration into a non-society.

“It is equally important for the Kaduna State Government to restore the security measures put in place by the Government of Makarfi which ensured peace and security in the state for over 10 years.

“Kaduna State cannot afford to continue to leave on the edge of the knife. The implications are enormous not just for Kaduna but the whole country.

“Finally, our sympathy and condolences go to those who have lost their properties or loved ones,’’Wabba added.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Soldier kills bank security guard over parking space argumentbullet
2 Lai Mohammed says he did not threaten Israelbullet
3 Here is why MFM Pastor Olukoya is reportedly suing Sahara Reporters...bullet

Related Articles

Minimum Wage: Minister updates Buhari, Osinbajo as FG, Governors meet on Monday
NLC commends Okowa for supporting new minimum wage
Ngige says FG does not believe in curbing the activities of labour union
"Start stocking food," NLC warns Nigerians as it prepares for another nationwide strike
No work, no pay policy: NLC threatens to report FG to ILO
Minimum Wage: Organised Labour threatens strike, Nov. 6
NLC rejects FG's "no work, no pay" policy
Governors not against review of minimum wage - NGF
Minimum Wage: Organised labour holds crucial meeting Thursday

Local

7 things to do in Lagos that doesn’t involve the beach
FG to Commercialise 3 National Parks to diversify economy- Conservator-General
2 soldiers die in training due to accidental discharge
Army will begin combat vehicles production 2025 – Buratai
Police Public Relations Officer, Enugu State Police Command, Mr. Ebere Amaraizu says the police is investigating a case of alleged attempted rape at Flavour's concert
Police investigate alleged shooting of man in wake-keep
Fashola: 'Only a magician can solve electricity problems
RCC complies with Minister’s directive on repairs of Oyo-Ogbomosho road
X
Advertisement