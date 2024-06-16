ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kaduna chief dies in his sleep after 58 years on throne

News Agency Of Nigeria

NAN reports that Sambo was born on December 24, 1936, and ascended the throne at 30 in 1966.

Tagwai Sambo
Tagwai Sambo

Recommended articles

Sambo’s demise was announced on Saturday in Manchok by the Palace Secretary, Mr Iliya Avong.

The first-class traditional ruler was 88 and had spent 58 years on the throne.

“Baba died peacefully in his sleep,” Avong told the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN).

ADVERTISEMENT

Avong added that the traditional ruler had had some health challenges since 2020.

NAN reports that Sambo was born on December 24, 1936, and ascended the throne at 30 in 1966.

Until his appointment, he was the Commissioner for Works and Housing in the then North Regional Government.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Why labour should review stance on ₦250k minimum wage demand — Committee

Why labour should review stance on ₦250k minimum wage demand — Committee

Tinubu's reforms not meant to punish Nigerians - Akpabio appeals in Sallah message

Tinubu's reforms not meant to punish Nigerians - Akpabio appeals in Sallah message

Police raid bandits’ camp in Abuja, 1 dead during gunfight, 3 arrested

Police raid bandits’ camp in Abuja, 1 dead during gunfight, 3 arrested

FG flags off construction of Section 2 of Lagos-Badagry Highway

FG flags off construction of Section 2 of Lagos-Badagry Highway

My next move is to prostrate to Tinubu - Ex-Lagos PDP chairman who joined APC

My next move is to prostrate to Tinubu - Ex-Lagos PDP chairman who joined APC

Kaduna chief dies in his sleep after 58 years on throne

Kaduna chief dies in his sleep after 58 years on throne

Gunmen attack local government HQ in Anambra, set patrol vehicles ablaze

Gunmen attack local government HQ in Anambra, set patrol vehicles ablaze

FG withholds payment of compensations after alteration to Lagos-Calabar road project

FG withholds payment of compensations after alteration to Lagos-Calabar road project

Otti receives 3 school children rescued from human traffickers

Otti receives 3 school children rescued from human traffickers

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

MKO Abiola raised some issues about Nigeria in his 1993 campaign that are still issues today [Premium Times]

31 years later, Nigeria is still trapped in MKO Abiola's 1993

Ado Bayero and Sanusi Lamido. [Facebook]

New twist as court rules deposed Kano Emir has valid case

Kano enemies distracted Gov Yusuf for one year - Kwankwaso

Kano enemies distracted Gov Yusuf for one year - Kwankwaso

Councillor sponsors 120 out-of-school children’s education in Kano

Councillor sponsors 120 out-of-school children’s education in Kano