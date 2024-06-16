Kaduna chief dies in his sleep after 58 years on throne

Recommended articles
Sambo’s demise was announced on Saturday in Manchok by the Palace Secretary, Mr Iliya Avong.
The first-class traditional ruler was 88 and had spent 58 years on the throne.
“Baba died peacefully in his sleep,” Avong told the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN).
Avong added that the traditional ruler had had some health challenges since 2020.
NAN reports that Sambo was born on December 24, 1936, and ascended the throne at 30 in 1966.
Until his appointment, he was the Commissioner for Works and Housing in the then North Regional Government.