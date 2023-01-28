ADVERTISEMENT
JUST IN: Again, INEC extends PVCs collection by one week

Nurudeen Shotayo

INEC said it was encouraged by the progress made so far by Nigerians to collect their PVCs.

This was disclosed in a statement by the National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee of the commission, Festus Okoye, on Saturday, January 28, 2023.

Pulse reports that this is the second time INEC is extending the exercise due to massive progress being recorded across the country.

The commission had commenced the distribution of PVCs to citizens on December 12, 2022, with a set deadline of January 22, 2023, but was forced to extend the exercise by one week after a surge in collection nationwide.

However, rising from a meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners from the 36 States of the federation on Saturday, INEC has decided to end the exercise on February 5, as against the earlier date of January 29, 2023.

The INEC statement read:The Commission met today, Saturday, 29th January 2023 a day after its meeting with the Resident Electoral Commissioners from the 36 States of the Federation and the Federal capital Territory, Abuja and deliberated on a number of issues, including the reports from RECs on the ongoing collection of Permanent Voters Cards in its 774 Local Government Offices nationwide.

“It will be recalled that at the meeting with RECs on Friday, 28th January 2023, the Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu indicated that the Commission will not hesitate to consider additional measures to ensure that all citizens have ample opportunity to collect their PVCs ahead of the General Election.

“Having reviewed reports from all the States of the Federation, the Commission is encouraged by the progress made so far as more Nigerians troop out daily to collect their PVCs.“Arising from reports from the various States and discussions with Resident Electoral Commissioners, the Commission has decided to further extend PVC collection in all its Local Government Offices nationwide by an additional one week.

“The ongoing collection of PVCs nationwide will therefore continue and end on 5th February 2023.

“This is the second time the Commission is extending PVC collection nationwide and this will be the last extension of the exercise. Collection period has further been extended by an additional two hours and will start at 9am and end at 5pm daily including Saturdays and Sundays.

“Those that engaged in double and multiple registration should not bother visiting any of the Commission’s Offices as the Commission did not print their PVCs.

“The Commission will continue to act on all reported cases of sharp practices during the ongoing PVC collection and will ensure that no Nigerian is disadvantaged and all those that carried out valid registration have an opportunity of collecting their PVCs.

“The Commission once again salutes the patience and doggedness of citizens.”

