Julius Berger finally hands over 2nd Niger Bridge to FG, 7 months after inauguration by previous administration

News Agency Of Nigeria

Umahi assured of security with the bridge by providing Closed-Circuit (CCTV) cameras and some security personnel.

Julius Berger hands over second Niger bridge to FG [Julius Berger Nigeria Plc]

The Minister of Works, Mr David Umahi, while addressing journalists, shortly after he was conducted round the road and the facilities on Sunday by the Managing Director of Julius Berger, Dr Lars Richter, said that he was satisfied with the level of work done.

Umahi, while commending the previous and present administration for doing quite a lot for bringing the work to fruition, described the job as “impeccable, very beautiful and well completed”. According to him, we have light issue and we’ve put things together on how to permanently have light especially at night.

“What we have agreed is to deploy solar solution in the coming weeks so that every night we don’t have to run diesel.

“The roads are going to be completed when we have completed the two inter changes, one is taking us off from Asaba town to cut off the traffic and the other one is going to be done by Reynolds Construction Company (RCC) Ltd to avoid Onitsha town and take you straight to Obosi.

“President Ahmed Tinubu is very committed to the project and we are going to acquire more, so that we can build service stations, filling stations, restaurants and supper markets and other facilities as we see in western world.

“We are determined to do that; the need to do this with the inter changes is going to be a very smart one, so that over the years we can have a beautiful and maintained road,” he said.

The minister further assured of security with the bridge by providing Closed-Circuit (CCTV) cameras and some security personnel so that one could get security assistance within five minutes. Earlier, the Managing Director of Julius Berger, Dr Lars Richter, said that the event was a technical handover after the project was inaugurated by the former administration.

Richter said that work was successfully completed in time and Julius Berger had delivered highest quality of work.

Also speaking, the Director Bridges Design and Construction, South, Federal Ministry of Works, Mr Bede Obioha, tasked the residents around the second Niger bridge to help secure the already installed facilities and those that are yet to be installed safe.

Bede commended the staff of his ministry and the contractors for a job well done, urged the road users and the residents to abide by the rules of the road.

News Agency Of Nigeria

