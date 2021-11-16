RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Judicial panel tells government to change "Lekki tollgate" to "EndSARS tollgate"

Authors:

Jude Egbas

The panel also recommends that October 20 of each year be made a toll free day.

Police Task Force arresting a peaceful protester at the Lekki Toll Gate Plaza during the memorial event (TheCable)
Police Task Force arresting a peaceful protester at the Lekki Toll Gate Plaza during the memorial event (TheCable)

The judicial panel of inquiry into the October 20, 2020 shooting of peaceful protesters at the Lekki tollgate, has called for the renaming of the toll plaza in honour of all those who lost their lives or who were left injured on the night.

Recommended articles

Soldiers deployed to the venue of the anti-police brutality protests fired live rounds into the crowd, according to various reports and the panel's own investigation.

The panel also established that police officers from the nearby Maroko Police Station, were drafted to the Lekki tollgate to enforce a hurriedly declared curfew and to forcibly disperse the protesters.

In its 309-page report submitted to Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on November 15, 2021, the panel "recommends that the Lekki Toll Plaza be made a memorial site for ENDSARS Protest: By renaming to "ENDSARS TOLLGATE."

"The panel recommends that October 20th of every year, is made a "Toll Free Day" at the Lekki Toll Gate as long as the tollgate exists.

"That Oct 20th of every year be made EndSARS day nationally for the remembrance of our falling youth.

"That for the purpose of restitution, healing and reconciliation, the federal government needs to publicly apologise to the youth for abruptly undermining the protest with their state actors."

The panel reports that at least 11 people were killed on the night, with at least 24 others sustaining gunshot wounds.

Authors:

Jude Egbas Jude Egbas

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Judicial panel tells government to change Lekki tollgate to EndSARS tollgate

Judicial panel tells government to change "Lekki tollgate" to "EndSARS tollgate"

What next after the ENDSARS panel report

What next after the ENDSARS panel report

FG announces possible resumption of flights with UAE

FG announces possible resumption of flights with UAE

Vaccination against COVID-19 can’t totally stop infection – Health Minister

Vaccination against COVID-19 can’t totally stop infection – Health Minister

Recruitment: NDLEA directs successful candidates to report for training

Recruitment: NDLEA directs successful candidates to report for training

Judicial panel says invitation of soldiers to Lekki tollgate was totally unnecessary

Judicial panel says invitation of soldiers to Lekki tollgate was totally unnecessary

Trusted, well-resourced judiciary essential to rule of law, Buhari says

Trusted, well-resourced judiciary essential to rule of law, Buhari says

NCC alerts Nigerians on Iranian hacking group targeting telecoms, ISPs

NCC alerts Nigerians on Iranian hacking group targeting telecoms, ISPs

Group cries out over DISCOs plan to sell FG's free pre-paid meters

Group cries out over DISCOs plan to sell FG's free pre-paid meters

Trending

FG opens portal for sale of completed housing projects

FG opens portal for sale of completed housing projects (Tribune)

Fashola doesn't know what happened to the camera he picked up at Lekki toll gate

Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola found a camera at Lekki tollgate days after soldiers allegedly shot at protesters at the toll plaza. (Youtube)

Kwara Poly publishes names of 29 students expelled for examination malpractice

Federal Polytechnic,Offa in Kwara state (Premium Times)

Senator wants accused to prove innocence, instead of accuser to prove guilt

Senator Ali Ndume wants prosecutors to gain the upper hand in corruption cases