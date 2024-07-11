Judge says Ganduje’s misappropriation trial must continue even in his absence

NAN reports that the state government instituted an eight-count charge bordering on bribery allegations, Misappropriation and division of public funds running into billions of naira against the defendants.

Ganduje, alongside his wife, Hafsat Umar, Abubakar Bawuro, Umar Abdullahi Umar, Jibrilla Muhammad, Lamash Properties Limited, Safari Textiles Limited and Lasage General Enterprises Limited are charged with eight counts of bribery, misappropriation and diverting public funds.

NAN reports that the court had June 5, granted an order seeking to serve Ganduje and seven others through substituted service.

In a ruling Justice Amina Adamu-Aliyu, dismissed the application of the state government seeking a bench warrant on the defendant.

She entered a plea of not guilty on behalf of the defendants and refused to strike out the charge.

“The trial of the defendants continues even in their absentia,” she held.

Adamu-Aliyu adjourned the matter until Oct.23, and 24, for a hearing of the preliminary objection and the main charge.

Earlier, Adeola Adedipe SAN, told the court that service of court processes had been effected on the defendants and affidavit of service filed June 6.

“My lord the 1st, 2nd,3rd, 4th, 5th, 7th and 8th respondents are not in court nor represented only the 6th respondent.

“The court should enter a plea of not guilty on behalf of the defendants who refused to answer the complaint in the charge under section 278(1)(2) of Kano State Administration of Criminal Justice Law(ACJL) 2019.”

He urged the court to make an order under section 388 of Kano State ACJL on a bench warrant of arrest on the defendants.

“My lord the essence of an arrest warrant is for the sanctity of the court because an order has been made for the defendants to appear before it and they refused.”

Adedipe opposed the 6th respondent's application on preliminary objection, affidavit of service and notice of appeal for a stay of execution pending the hearing and determination of the case.

Counsel to the 6th respondent, Nureini Jimoh, SAN, told the court that service was not affected by the respondent.

“We filed a notice of preliminary objection on the jurisdiction of the court and filed an application for stay of execution before the Court of appeal, restraining the prosecution from publishing any charges against the 6th respondent.”