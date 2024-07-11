ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Judge says Ganduje’s misappropriation trial must continue even in his absence

News Agency Of Nigeria

NAN reports that the court had June 5, granted an order seeking to serve Ganduje and seven others through substituted service.

Abdullahi Ganduje [Leadership]
Abdullahi Ganduje [Leadership]

Recommended articles

NAN reports that the state government instituted an eight-count charge bordering on bribery allegations, Misappropriation and division of public funds running into billions of naira against the defendants.

Ganduje, alongside his wife, Hafsat Umar, Abubakar Bawuro, Umar Abdullahi Umar, Jibrilla Muhammad, Lamash Properties Limited, Safari Textiles Limited and Lasage General Enterprises Limited are charged with eight counts of bribery, misappropriation and diverting public funds.

NAN reports that the court had June 5, granted an order seeking to serve Ganduje and seven others through substituted service.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a ruling Justice Amina Adamu-Aliyu, dismissed the application of the state government seeking a bench warrant on the defendant.

She entered a plea of not guilty on behalf of the defendants and refused to strike out the charge.

“The trial of the defendants continues even in their absentia,” she held.

Adamu-Aliyu adjourned the matter until Oct.23, and 24, for a hearing of the preliminary objection and the main charge.

Earlier, Adeola Adedipe SAN, told the court that service of court processes had been effected on the defendants and affidavit of service filed June 6.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My lord the 1st, 2nd,3rd, 4th, 5th, 7th and 8th respondents are not in court nor represented only the 6th respondent.

“The court should enter a plea of not guilty on behalf of the defendants who refused to answer the complaint in the charge under section 278(1)(2) of Kano State Administration of Criminal Justice Law(ACJL) 2019.”

He urged the court to make an order under section 388 of Kano State ACJL on a bench warrant of arrest on the defendants.

“My lord the essence of an arrest warrant is for the sanctity of the court because an order has been made for the defendants to appear before it and they refused.”

Adedipe opposed the 6th respondent's application on preliminary objection, affidavit of service and notice of appeal for a stay of execution pending the hearing and determination of the case.

ADVERTISEMENT

Counsel to the 6th respondent, Nureini Jimoh, SAN, told the court that service was not affected by the respondent.

“We filed a notice of preliminary objection on the jurisdiction of the court and filed an application for stay of execution before the Court of appeal, restraining the prosecution from publishing any charges against the 6th respondent.”

Jimoh urged the court to dismiss the prosecution’s application on a warrant of arrest and plea of not guilty on the respondent.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kaduna Assembly amends electoral law, discards electronic voting

Kaduna Assembly amends electoral law, discards electronic voting

Labour insists on ₦250k minimum wage demand after meeting with Tinubu

Labour insists on ₦250k minimum wage demand after meeting with Tinubu

Help us with useful and credible information - EFCC boss begs Nigerians

Help us with useful and credible information - EFCC boss begs Nigerians

With LG autonomy judgment, over 50% of Nigeria's problems solved - NULGE

With LG autonomy judgment, over 50% of Nigeria's problems solved - NULGE

Judge says Ganduje’s misappropriation trial must continue even in his absence

Judge says Ganduje’s misappropriation trial must continue even in his absence

Court sends sacked Power minister to Kuje prison over alleged ₦33bn fraud

Court sends sacked Power minister to Kuje prison over alleged ₦33bn fraud

Next step is to let INEC conduct the elections - LP Rep Leader on LG autonomy

Next step is to let INEC conduct the elections - LP Rep Leader on LG autonomy

This country belongs to all of us - Tinubu hails Supreme Court ruling on LG autonomy

This country belongs to all of us - Tinubu hails Supreme Court ruling on LG autonomy

We declared fast over LG financial autonomy – Osun NULGE

We declared fast over LG financial autonomy – Osun NULGE

Pulse Sports

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Protesting youths set INEC office ablaze in Benue, says official [Vanguard News]

Angry youths set INEC office ablaze in Benue over bandit attacks

President Bola Tinubu. [Facebook]

Tinubu will inaugurate 1000-km Sokoto-Badagry coastal highway in August

NDLEA mandates drug tests for couples before marriage to curb drug abuse

NDLEA mandates drug tests for couples before marriage to curb drug abuse

18 months after Governor Dapo Abiodun commissioned Agbara Fire Service Station amid fanfare, the station remains inoperative.

18 months after inauguration, Agbara Fire Station stays locked without equipment