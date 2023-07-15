ADVERTISEMENT
JTF hands over suspected oil thieves to NSCDC in Delta

JTF hands over suspected oil thieves to NSCDC in Delta. [aljazirahnews]
At the ceremony on Saturday in Asaba, the Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 63 Brigade, Nigeria Army, Maj. Yahaya Kabara, said the suspects were apprehended on July 7, 2023, off the coast of Escravos.

Kabara said the suspects were arrested along with the vessel MV TURA II by troops of Sector 1 OPDS, operatives of TANTITA Security Services while conveying illegally acquired crude oil off the Escravos.

“The Joint Task Force, South South Operation Delta Safe (JTF SS OPDS), enjoined the general public to continue to go about their legitimate businesses with the assurance of adequate security.

“For those who decide to do it illegally, the JTF SS OPDS will stop at nothing to see to their total destruction,” Kabara said.

