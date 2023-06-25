Jos institute graduates first set of philosophers.

The 20 graduands bagged Masters of Philosophy (M.Phil.) and Executive Education (Ex.Ed).

Speaking at the event on Saturday in Jos, Prof Turaki, the Chief Executive of the Institute, called on the graduands to impact the society and the church with the knowledge gained.

“I feel great because this is something that started so small; I didn't know it will become this big because we started it on a casual note but it is now being formalised.

“I can now see that this institute is growing and will become something big in the nearest future.

“I implore the graduands to use what they have learnt here to transform the church and the and society in general,” he said.

Prof. Danny McCain, who was Guest Speaker at the event, admonished the graduands to use the knowledge gained to draw people closer to God.

He further advised them to seek for more knowledge toward impacting the society for the better.

“You should engage the church, engage the society and use your knowledge and wisdom to bring people to God and make the world a better place for all,” he advised

Speaking on behalf of the graduands, Pastor Hankuri Gaya, thanked the management of the school for giving them the opportunity to study there.

He admonished his colleagues to live above board and be good ambassadors of the institute.

“As we step into the world as graduates of this distinguished institute and mentees of Prof. Yusuf Turaki, I implore each one of us to embrace the values and principles that we have been taught.

“Let the wisdom we have acquired guide our actions and decisions, enabling us to lead with integrity, empathy, and a commitment to the greater good,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that institute is an appendage of the Yusuf Turaki Foundation, a non-profit organisation.

