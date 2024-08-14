ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Jonathan wants church to lead health revolution in Nigeria

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ndukuba emphasised the Church’s historical role in pioneering healthcare in Nigeria and recalled foundational efforts in establishing clinics and hospitals since the 19th century.

Ex-President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan. [Facebook]
Ex-President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan. [Facebook]

Recommended articles

Jonathan said this in his keynote address at the maiden edition of the Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion Health Summit in Abuja on Wednesday.

The former President, who was represented by the former Executive Secretary of Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Prof. John-Kennedy Opara, highlighted the Church’s historical contributions to the health and education sectors.

While reflecting on the 2014 Ebola crisis, Jonathan acknowledged the bravery of healthcare workers, like doctor Stella Adadevoh, who lost their lives in the line of duty.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also acknowledged the passage of the National Health Act signed into law during his administration, which he said had significantly improved healthcare access for millions of Nigerians.

“The National Health Act 2014 established a framework for the provision of essential health services, the management of health resources, and the protection of patients’ rights.

“Today, over 10 million Nigerians across our various states have access to health insurance provided by the various state social health insurance schemes,” he said.

According to him, despite the progress, gaps remain, and I call on the Anglican Church to spearhead health insurance enrollment and bridge disparities in healthcare access.

He urged faith-based organisations to leverage their community influence to advocate for equitable healthcare policies and foster partnerships with both the government and private sector.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Church must harness its platforms and resources to lead a transformative health initiative that ensures that no Nigerian is left behind in the quest for quality, affordable healthcare,” he said.

The Primate of All Nigeria Anglican Church, Most Rev. Henry Ndukuba, outlined a visionary framework for integrating holistic health into the Church’s mission.

Ndukuba emphasised the Church’s historical role in pioneering healthcare in Nigeria and recalled foundational efforts in establishing clinics and hospitals since the 19th century.

He called for a renewed commitment to comprehensive healthcare, blending physical, mental, and spiritual well-being in alignment with Biblical teachings and modern health standards.

According to him, there is an urgent need for the Church to address Nigeria’s healthcare challenges, exacerbated by corruption and inadequate government response.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Primate proposed a series of strategic initiatives, including the establishment of the Church of Nigeria Health Commission to streamline and standardise healthcare services.

He also called for the establishment of a Health Maintenance Organisation (HMO) to cater to the healthcare needs of Nigerians.

He advocated for the development of pharmaceutical production and a fellowship for healthcare professionals to bolster the Church’s medical outreach.

Highlighting the Church’s potential to lead in healthcare and transform community well-being, Ndukuba urged Christian healthcare professionals to seize this “Kairos moment” for impactful service.

His address set the stage for the summit’s mission to develop a comprehensive health policy and blueprint for advancing the Church’s role in holistic health ministry.

ADVERTISEMENT

On his part, Peter Nmadu, Chairman of the National Steering Committee, emphasised the importance of healthcare in the church’s mission.

Nmadu acknowledged the challenges faced, including recent health crises and the need for a coordinated response.

He expressed gratitude to the church leadership and participants, urging collective effort towards a healthier future for the church and society.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the summit aims to assess the church’s historical contributions to healthcare, develop strategies for improvement, and establish a comprehensive health policy.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Jonathan wants church to lead health revolution in Nigeria

Jonathan wants church to lead health revolution in Nigeria

Makinde declares August 20 work-free day to mark Isese Day in Oyo

Makinde declares August 20 work-free day to mark Isese Day in Oyo

Lagos govt warns hoodlums against attack on passengers, BRT buses

Lagos govt warns hoodlums against attack on passengers, BRT buses

UN commends FG for exemplary treatment of refugees IN Nigeria

UN commends FG for exemplary treatment of refugees IN Nigeria

Tinubu arrives Equatorial Guinea, to sign petroleum, security agreements

Tinubu arrives Equatorial Guinea, to sign petroleum, security agreements

My comment on protest not intended to insult Tinubu - Bala Mohammed

My comment on protest not intended to insult Tinubu - Bala Mohammed

Kano Assembly gives confirmation as Yusuf appoints ex-General as Commissioner

Kano Assembly gives confirmation as Yusuf appoints ex-General as Commissioner

NELFUND clears 22 more institutions for student loan [FULL LIST]

NELFUND clears 22 more institutions for student loan [FULL LIST]

Insecurity: SDP demands dismissal of Kogi police commissioner

Insecurity: SDP demands dismissal of Kogi police commissioner

Pulse Sports

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Cross River State governor, Bassey Otu. [Twitter:@mcjoeclassic]

Commissioner says Otu needs ₦100bn to repair 2020 EndSARS protest damages

Nasarawa residents criticise 12-hour curfew for disrupting businesses [Businessday NG]

Nasarawa residents criticise 12-hour curfew for disrupting businesses

Nigerian senators with Senate President Godswill Akpabio (left) [Tope Brown]

Senate probes $1.5bn spent on Port Harcourt Refinery rehabilitation

'Ogbanjes,' emeres from US, UK, Cuba, others hold convention in Nigeria

'Ogbanjes,' emeres from US, UK, Cuba, others hold convention in Nigeria