Former President, Goodluck Jonathan says he believes President Muhammadu Buhari and the 36 governors in the country are not sleeping over insecurity challenges in the country.

Jonathan said this on Friday, March 5, 2021, while calling for synergy among the President, governors, security chiefs, and other stakeholders.

He said the synergy was needed to de-escalate tension occasioned by insecurity in the country.

Jonathan also decried the recent abductions of school children in the north by bandits, describing the incidents as unfortunate.

He said, “I believe that with the commitment of the governors and the Federal Government, we will be able to address the issue of insecurity in the country.

“I believe that the President himself is not sleeping and that the governors are not sleeping as well over the insecurity challenge in the country.

“As long as the governors, the President, and all the security agencies can work together, Nigeria will be able to cross over this very ugly phase of societal evolution.”

Reacting to the claim that he is interested in contesting for president in 2023, Jonathan dismissed the claim as speculation.

He said, “On the rumour of my interest in the 2023 presidential election, it was mere speculation.

“I will continue to serve God, humanity, Africa, and the world to the best of his ability and with all sense of commitment and sincerity.”

Jonathan, who said this when he paid a condolence visit to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa at Government House, Asaba, over the recent demise of Sir Okorie Okowa, vowed to continue to serve God, humanity, Africa to the best of his ability.