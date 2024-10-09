ADVERTISEMENT
Jonathan, Fubara, others to attend pan-Ijaw economic pre-summit conference

The event, scheduled to be held from Oct. 17 and Oct. 18 in Bayelsa, will serve as a prelude to the Pan-Ijaw summit scheduled to be held from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5 in Port Harcourt, Rivers.

Prof. Steve Azaiki, Principal Convener of the programme, said on Wednesday that the summit would also have the governors of Edo, Akwa Ibom, Ondo, Delta, and Niger, among other dignitaries in attendance.

He said the theme of the conference is “Environmental Regeneration and Economic Sustainability.’’

He said that the Ijaw people in Canada, Germany, France, Australia and other countries would be in attendance.

Azaiki said the former governor of Bayelsa Senator Seriake Dickson, would chair the Opening Ceremony.

“The organisers say the summit is a groundbreaking initiative dedicated to addressing infrastructural, development and historical environmental challenges of the Ijaw people in Nigeria.

“The conference will bring together industry experts, foreign partners, academic leaders, policymakers, and community representatives.

“The organisers are convinced that the summit will foster innovative solutions for a more sustainable and prosperous future for the Niger Delta people and Nigeria.

“The summit is also expected to serve as a platform to raise dialogues and strategic engagements to address the many socio-economic challenges bedevilling the Ijaw people, including poverty, unemployment and environmental degradation.

“It also seeks to drive economic growth, job creation and sustainable development for the Ijaw people, ensuring their active participation in the Blue Economy to which they share a profound Natural Connection.”

According to Azaiki, the conference will focus on unlocking potentials and opportunities in Marine and Blue Economy in Ijawland and the Niger Delta, taxonomies of environmental regeneration and economic sustainability.

“The conference will also focus on turning the Niger Delta coastline into a tourism haven, agricultural transformation and development in Ijawland and the Niger Delta, sustainable wetlands as well as infrastructure development.

“It will also look at how to change youth economic fortunes for sustainable growth of the Niger Delta, transportation development in Ijawland and the Niger Delta; recalibrating gender inclusivity, security, women rights and many more, would also be discussed,’’ he said.

