Jonathan arrives Freetown ahead of Saturday’s general election in Sierra Leone

News Agency Of Nigeria

He said that the team would have series of consultative engagements with different political actors and key stakeholders in Sierra Leone.

Former Nigerian President, Goodluck Jonathan.
Former Nigerian President, Goodluck Jonathan.

The Communications Officer, Goodluck Jonathan Foundation (GJF), Wealth Ominabo, stated this in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja.

Ominabo said that Jonathan, who is also the chairman of the forum is in Sierra Leone to encourage and support a peaceful democratic transition in the country.

Ominabo quoted Jonathan as urging citizens of the country to be patriotic in discharging their civil responsibility in the election.

“The mission urges citizens of Sierra Leone to approach the election with utmost patriotism by prioritizing the nation’s peace and stability and refrain from acts capable of undermining the nation’s democracy,” he quoted as Jonathan saying.

Ominabo listed members of the mission to include Kadre Ouedraogo, the former Burkinabe Prime Minister And one-time president of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS); and members of staff from the WAEF secretariat.

These, according to him include leadership of the political parties, the candidates, the Election Commission for Sierra Leone (ECSL), security agencies, the diplomatic community, civil society groups and the media.

Since its establishment in 2020, WAEF, an initiative of the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation, has undertaken missions to different countries in the sub-region, including Gambia and Nigeria.

“This is in line with the Forum’s mission of preventive diplomacy to reduce electoral-related tension and violence in West Africa,” Ominabo said.

News Agency Of Nigeria





