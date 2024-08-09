Hypertension, diabetes, sickle cell patients to get free medical services in Jigawa

Sagir Musa, the Commissioner for Information, Youth, Sport and Culture, made this known in a statement in Dutse, on Friday. Musa said the State Executive Council, during its meeting on Thursday, approved that the state programme for Free Maternal Neonatal and Child Healthcare (FMNCH) should also cover people with hypertension, diabetes and sickle cell for free treatment in all government-owned hospitals across the 27 Local government areas.

He explained that the council also approved the disbursement of ₦179.2 million as Direct Facility Financing (DFF) to the accredited Primary Healthcare Centers (PHCs).

Council, he said, also approved an additional 17 PHCs across the 281 political wards of the state for the first and second quarters of 2024 by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA). The commissioner added that ₦69.1 million was also approved for the payment of monthly stipend for 79 Midwives and Community Influencers, Promoters and Services (CHIPS Agents).

According to him, a work plan for the implementation of Immunisation Plus and Malaria Progress by Accelerating Coverage and Transforming Services (IMPACT) Project presented by the Ministry of Health, was also approved.