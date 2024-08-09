ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Hypertension, diabetes, sickle cell patients to get free medical services in Jigawa

News Agency Of Nigeria

The council also approved the disbursement of ₦179.2 million as Direct Facility Financing (DFF) to the accredited Primary Healthcare Centers (PHCs).

Hypertension, diabetes, sickle cell patients to get free medical services in Jigawa
Hypertension, diabetes, sickle cell patients to get free medical services in Jigawa

Recommended articles

Sagir Musa, the Commissioner for Information, Youth, Sport and Culture, made this known in a statement in Dutse, on Friday. Musa said the State Executive Council, during its meeting on Thursday, approved that the state programme for Free Maternal Neonatal and Child Healthcare (FMNCH) should also cover people with hypertension, diabetes and sickle cell for free treatment in all government-owned hospitals across the 27 Local government areas.

He explained that the council also approved the disbursement of ₦179.2 million as Direct Facility Financing (DFF) to the accredited Primary Healthcare Centers (PHCs).

Council, he said, also approved an additional 17 PHCs across the 281 political wards of the state for the first and second quarters of 2024 by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA). The commissioner added that ₦69.1 million was also approved for the payment of monthly stipend for 79 Midwives and Community Influencers, Promoters and Services (CHIPS Agents).

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, a work plan for the implementation of Immunisation Plus and Malaria Progress by Accelerating Coverage and Transforming Services (IMPACT) Project presented by the Ministry of Health, was also approved.

“The IMPACT Project is supported by World Bank with a total amount of ₦1.2 billion only in the Work plan for the year 2024 for Jigawa for the revitalisation of 161 Primary Healthcare Centres in the state,” Musa said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

#EndBadGovernance organisers declare 1 million-man protest nationwide

#EndBadGovernance organisers declare 1 million-man protest nationwide

Jigawa Government supports 39,709 NECO candidates with ₦888 million

Jigawa Government supports 39,709 NECO candidates with ₦888 million

Hypertension, diabetes, sickle cell patients to get free medical services in Jigawa

Hypertension, diabetes, sickle cell patients to get free medical services in Jigawa

INEC reveals 44,687 of 80,410 expected agents submitted for Edo election

INEC reveals 44,687 of 80,410 expected agents submitted for Edo election

Africa CDC to declare health emergency as Mpox cases surge 160% in 2024

Africa CDC to declare health emergency as Mpox cases surge 160% in 2024

Yusuf files new fraud charges against Ex-Gov Ganduje, commissioner, others

Yusuf files new fraud charges against Ex-Gov Ganduje, commissioner, others

Gov Makinde debunks FG's ₦570bn hardship grant disbursement to Oyo State

Gov Makinde debunks FG's ₦570bn hardship grant disbursement to Oyo State

Campaign for Igbos to leave Lagos is 'arrant nonsense' - Ex-Deputy PDP Chairman

Campaign for Igbos to leave Lagos is 'arrant nonsense' - Ex-Deputy PDP Chairman

I didn't die in Switzerland - Nwoko denies rumours, threatens legal action

I didn't die in Switzerland - Nwoko denies rumours, threatens legal action

Pulse Sports

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A mother breastfeeding her child [YES! Magazine]

UNICEF, Niger mobilise 1,800 women for world record in exclusive breastfeeding

Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State [Twitter:@KBStGovt]

We’ll curb attempts to import miscreants into Kebbi - Governor Idris

APC diaspora chieftain urges lawmakers, governors to dialogue with protesters [NAN]

APC diaspora chieftain urges lawmakers, governors to dialogue with protesters

LEAP Africa, Dow partner to intensify youth action in Africa for the SDGs

LEAP Africa, Dow partner to intensify youth action in Africa for the SDGs