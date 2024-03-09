ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Jigawa Governor wants to feed over 5.1million people during Ramadan

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Governor reassured the citizens of the state of his administration’s commitment to catering for them, especially in the face of the prevailing hardship in the country.

Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi. [Twitter:@u_danmodi]
Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi. [Twitter:@u_danmodi]

The Jigawa government on Friday said it would feed 171,900 people daily during the month of Ramadan.

Recommended articles

Governor Umar Namadi, who said this at the flag-off of the distribution of palliatives to residents of Dutse, Jigawa, said the state had a target of feeding 5,157,000 people throughout the period of Ramadan.

He said the state had created two centres in each electoral ward for the programme, adding that each centre was expected to feed at least 300 people daily, making a total of 171,900 per day in 573 centres.

The governor said the initiative was beyond feeding ordinary people at the public centres, adding that thousands of households were also being captured in the feeding programme.

ADVERTISEMENT

Namadi said the feeding programme was initiated to help the needy during the fasting period.

The governor also promised to facilitate another set of palliatives promised by President Bola Tinubu to the citizens of Jigawa.

He, therefore, reassured the citizens of the state of his administration’s commitment to catering for them, especially in the face of the prevailing hardship in the country.

Earlier, the state Commissioner for Special Duties, Auwalu Sankara, said a total of 150,000 bags of 25kg of rice, 150,000 bags of 25kg of maize and 100,000 cartoons of spaghetti would be distributed to 150,000 households.

Sankara said the state government had made provisions for 700,000 beneficiaries across the 27 Local Government Areas of the state with five people expected to benefit from each household.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Court fines Qur’anic schools centre ₦500k for name, logo duplication

Court fines Qur’anic schools centre ₦500k for name, logo duplication

Over 6m Nigerians displaced by insecurity, disasters - Refugees Commission

Over 6m Nigerians displaced by insecurity, disasters - Refugees Commission

Firm to empower UNILAG female students with free masterclass, ₦2m grant

Firm to empower UNILAG female students with free masterclass, ₦2m grant

Tinubu inaugurates ₦20bn mega tomato processing plant in Kebbi

Tinubu inaugurates ₦20bn mega tomato processing plant in Kebbi

Jigawa Governor wants to feed over 5.1million people during Ramadan

Jigawa Governor wants to feed over 5.1million people during Ramadan

Over 1500 sacked OAUTHC staff protest against suitability test

Over 1500 sacked OAUTHC staff protest against suitability test

Bandits continue reign of terror in Kaduna, gun down worshipers inside mosque

Bandits continue reign of terror in Kaduna, gun down worshipers inside mosque

ECOWAS expresses fears, says West Africa under present danger of terrorism

ECOWAS expresses fears, says West Africa under present danger of terrorism

Police bust baby factory in Abia State, rescue 16 pregnant women, 8 kids

Police bust baby factory in Abia State, rescue 16 pregnant women, 8 kids

Pulse Sports

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Some of the schoolchildren that were abducted from their schools by bandits in Nigeria (FR24)

1,683 school children kidnapped in 8 years in Nigeria

Lagos-Sagamu expressway’s long bridge undergoes repairs March 4 — FG

Lagos-Sagamu expressway’s long bridge undergoes repairs Monday — FG

Friends of Jagaban want to sensitise Nigerians on patriotism, Tinubu's reforms [Newsnaija]

Friends of Jagaban want to sensitise Nigerians on patriotism, Tinubu's reforms

Kogi residents to pay higher for bread as bakers increase prices [Daily Trust]

Kogi residents to pay higher for bread as bakers increase prices