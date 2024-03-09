Jigawa Governor wants to feed over 5.1million people during Ramadan

Governor Umar Namadi, who said this at the flag-off of the distribution of palliatives to residents of Dutse, Jigawa, said the state had a target of feeding 5,157,000 people throughout the period of Ramadan.

He said the state had created two centres in each electoral ward for the programme, adding that each centre was expected to feed at least 300 people daily, making a total of 171,900 per day in 573 centres.

The governor said the initiative was beyond feeding ordinary people at the public centres, adding that thousands of households were also being captured in the feeding programme.

Namadi said the feeding programme was initiated to help the needy during the fasting period.

The governor also promised to facilitate another set of palliatives promised by President Bola Tinubu to the citizens of Jigawa.

He, therefore, reassured the citizens of the state of his administration’s commitment to catering for them, especially in the face of the prevailing hardship in the country.

Earlier, the state Commissioner for Special Duties, Auwalu Sankara, said a total of 150,000 bags of 25kg of rice, 150,000 bags of 25kg of maize and 100,000 cartoons of spaghetti would be distributed to 150,000 households.