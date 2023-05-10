Jigawa governor-elect pledges not to abandon inherited projects

Namadi, who is the incumbent Deputy Governor of the state, gave the assurance while fielding questions from newsmen, after he received reports from various transition sub-committees on Tuesday in Dutse.

“If you’re going by the records and you’re really in Jigawa, you will know that when we came onboard, after taking over from opposition, we did not start afresh.

“We inherited projects worth over N90 billion but I’m proud to say, those projects have been completed and commissioned.

“So if we can do this to an opposition government, I don’t see any reason why we should not continue with the projects that we are part of. ” Namadi explained.

He, however, stressed that the projects were planned by us and we have started executing them already and they would complete them.

Furthermore, Mr Namadi acknowledged the high rate of poverty in the state, revealing that outgoing government had improved tremendously in poverty reduction.

“Yes, there is high level of poverty, but if you take the statistics of 2015 and take it as it is today, you will realise there was tremendous improvement in terms of poverty reduction.

“Based on the level of investment we made, we know we’ve improved on poverty reduction in the state.

He highlighted that poverty reduction was one of his administration’s 12-point agenda as a new government.

The governor-elect dismissed claims that he was being pressured to include some people while forming the new cabinet or running the government.

He promised to bring in competent people that would assist him in running the state.