The Zamfara State Government has debunked media reports that the 317 students kidnapped from Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe in the Talata Mafara Local Government Area days ago have regained their freedom.

Armed attackers invaded the school around 1 am on Friday, February 26, 2021, and took away the students, sparking nationwide outrage.

Media reports early on Sunday, February 28, said the girls had been released and on their way to Gusau, the state capital, to meet with Governor Bello Matawalle.

However, the state's Commissioner for Information, Suleiman Tunau Ankab, said in a brief statement on Sunday afternoon that the girls are still held hostage, calling the reports fake news that should be disregarded.

"It's not true, but the state government and securities are their trying their best," he said.

The government is believed to be negotiating with the kidnappers for the safe return of the students who are the latest victim of a wave of school abductions to hit the country.