Contrary to the rumour circulating on social media that candidates could start printing their examination notification slip from March 2, the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said that no date has been fixed yet for ﻿the 2019 UTME﻿ and printing of exam slips.

JAMB’s Head of Media and Information, Dr Fabian Benjamin said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday, February 28, 2019, in Lagos.

Benjamin said the rumour that candidates should start printing their slip is misleading and incorrect.

He said, ‘’Let me sound it clearly that the board has not come up with any date for both the examination and the printing of examination notification slip for candidates.

“The board will announce the date for the 2019 UTME soon.

“As it is now, no date has been fixed yet for both the examination and the printing of examination notification slip.

“The examination slips are usually printed, two weeks to the main examination, but that is only after when the examination date has been fixed.

“There is no way anybody can print examination notification slip when the examination date, itself, has not been fixed.”

Also speaking about candidates registration for the 2019 UTME, Benjamin said the registration was a huge success. He added that there were no hitches at all across the various accredited registration centres nationwide.

“We have concluded the registration and we recorded over 1.8 million candidates for the UTME this year.

“Registration closed on February 21, when we stopped the pin vending for the exercise.

“However, some candidates who had acquired the pin but were unable to register before February 21, due to one reason or the other, were allowed to do so till 12 midnight, February 25.

“The registration finally closed on February 25'', he said.

He, therefore, urged candidates and other stakeholders to remain calm, reassuring them that the board would make an announcement and proper sensitization about the date for the examination and printing of examination notification slip.