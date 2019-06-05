Following the release of 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results, the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, (JAMB) said the national and general minimum cut-off marks has not been announced.

The Board’s Head, Media and Information, Dr Fabian Benjamin said this on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria following speculations in some quarters that the exam body has announced cut-off marks for placement of candidates into higher institutions.

According to Benjamin, speculations are not true. He added that some people fraudulent people are behind the speculations to defraud unsuspecting candidates.

The JAMB’s spokesperson also said the Board won’t make a decision on the cut-off mark without the inputs of critical stakeholders in the education sector.

He said, “We want to seize this opportunity to caution the public especially candidates, not to allow themselves to be swindled by these desperate individuals that are peddling this rumour.

“The board is yet to come up with any cut-off mark for placements into the various tertiary institutions across the country.

“The cut-off marks cannot be decided upon without the input of critical stakeholders of the education sector at an elaborate policy meeting.”

Benjamin also said that the next policy meeting would be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Gbongan in Osun, adding that preparations for the meeting had been concluded

He said officials of the Ministry of Education and other key stakeholders are expected to attend the meeting.

He said, “The cut-off marks are the minimum expectation for every institution and that does not mean by attaining such cut-off mark, it, therefore, means an automatic placement into schools of first choice.

“We, therefore, want to appeal to the general public, especially the candidates not to fall prey to fraudsters.

“The board will continue to provide information to the public on its processes and activities at every stage.”

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) released the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results on Saturday, May 11, 2019.