Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, the boards registrar, made the announcement in Abuja on Saturday, May 11, 2019 that about 1,792,719 candidates wrote the examination, while 34,120 candidates had their results withheld for examination malpractice.

Oloyede made it known that 15,145 results were withheld and yet to be clarified.

Candidates can now check their results by just sending a text containing the phone number used for registration and to 55019 to get their results instantly. (ie. Text your registered phone number to 55019).

The new process for checking of results would ensure that fraudsters who are bent at exploiting candidates do not have access to their results, Oloyede claims.

“For 2019 results 1,886,508 candidates registered including those in foreign centres.

“Out of this number which excludes Direct Entry, 59,667 were absent and a total of 1,826,839 sat for the UTME.

“Today, we release 1,792,719 results. Some 34,120 results withheld including the results of 15,145 candidates identified by identical twins for further clarification,” he said.

Oloyede, further advised that candidates should not check their results from any Computer Based Test (CBT) centres but use the short code of 55019 to check on their phones.