Nigerians will be shocked if we reveal details of Ejikeme's forged result —  JAMB

Bayo Wahab

Oloyede said Ejikeme’s claim that the result the teenager parades was downloaded and printed from JAMB’s website is a lie.

Mmesoma Ejikeme, the candidate with the controversial UTME score and JAMB Registrar, Prof Ishaq Oloyede. [Legit]

Oloyede said Ejikeme has either been duped or she is part of a syndicate that manufactures fake UTME results.

The JAMB boss said this in an interview with Premium Times, insisting that the teenager forged the result she parades.

The former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ilorin said Nigerians would be shocked if the exam body reveals the details of the “forgery” perpetrated by the 19-year-old candidate.

Oloyede also said Ejikeme’s claim that the result she parades was downloaded and printed from JAMB’s website is a lie.

He said, “If you scan the code, the candidate’s result will show. So I can say emphatically that the girl is parading a fake result. It is either she is being duped, or she is part of a syndicate manufacturing purported JAMB results.

“There are security features on our results, so I can emphasise that the girl is just trying to deceive the public. Her result is completely fake. Her claim that she printed the result from our site is a lie, and totally incorrect. If we should reveal all that we know, people will be shocked. So if people are looking for shortcuts to achieve an end, that is what would happen.”

Oloyede further explained that the result paraded by Ejikeme was the template for a student who wrote the UTME two years ago.

“The result she is holding is completely fake because we are able to track everything printed from our system,” he said.

Contrary to the claim that JAMB’s system may have been hacked into, Oloyede explained that the controversy surrounding Ejikeme’s UTME result has nothing to do with the board’s system.

The JAMB boss maintained that the result Ejikeme parades did not emanate from the exam body.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

