Candidate celebrated as top UTME scorer faked result - JAMB

Nurudeen Shotayo

JAMB advised the public to always cross check claims by candidates with the Board before rushing to honour them with undeserving awards.

Mmesoma Ejikeme.

This is contained in a statement by the Head, Public Affairs and Protocol, JAMB, Dr Fabian Benjamin, and made available to newsmen in Abuja on Sunday.

Recall that Ejikeme, who claimed to have scored 362 in the 2023 UTME, was recently awarded a N3 million scholarship by Innocent Chukwuma, Chairman of Innoson Vehicles Manufacturing company.

Benjamin said some of the 2023 UTME candidates were parading fake scores in order to get undue advantage.

He said JAMB, which also listed the case of one Atung Gerald in Kaduna that allegedly claimed to have scored 380, advised the public not to fall victim to the antics of the candidates.

“The attention of JAMB has been drawn to several publications in both print and online media celebrating certain candidates for scoring high in the 2023 UTME.

”The Board is constrained to set the records straight and wishes to state unequivocally that many of the results which many of these candidates are parading are fake.

”In many instances, some of these candidates had actually obtained far lower scores than they are claiming and had used some funny software packages to manipulate their results to deceive unsuspecting members of the public.

”The most pathetic of them all is the case of Miss Ejikeme, who claimed to have scored 362 in the 2023 UTME and was awarded a N3m scholarship by Chukwuma,” he said.

He said that the candidate was set to be honoured by the Anambra State Government when one of its top officials put a call through to JAMB to confirm her claim, only for the Board to reveal that she had actually scored 249 and not 362.

”She had manipulated her UTME result to deceive the public and fraudulently obtained scholarship and other recognitions.

”The Board would like to state that the likes of Mmesoma are still out there, deceiving those who are always in a hurry to bestow honour on candidates without confirming from the Board,” he added.

He advised the public to always cross check claims by candidates with the Board before rushing to honour them with undeserving awards.

He said this was because certain software had been created to produce fake results and put same out in the public space for fun which was what the sponsors of these candidates were using to defraud good-spirited Nigerians.

”It is to be noted that the candidate had sent a message to the Board’s platform to request her UTME result after which she manually inflated her scores and pasted same on the 2022 UTME result sheet.

”Unknown to her, the Board had changed the design of the 2023 UTME result sheet. Her original result remains 249 as nothing can change that,” he explained.

He, therefore, said that the candidate would be prosecuted as the Board would investigate all candidates laying claims to higher scores than they actually obtained.

Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing.

