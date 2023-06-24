ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

JAMB may allow candidates to use personal devices for UTME - Oloyede

News Agency Of Nigeria

At the policy meeting, the registrar expressed concern over the crave for university education among candidates at the detriment of polytechnics and colleges of education.

Candidates writing UTME at a CBT centre
Candidates writing UTME at a CBT centre

Recommended articles

The Registrar of JAMB, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede disclosed this in Abuja on Saturday at the 2023 Policy Meeting on Admissions to Tertiary Institutions.

He said this proposed policy was based on the rising cost of logistics in taking the UTME nationwide.

According to him, it cost the JAMB over ₦1.2billion to equip a Computer Based Test (CBT) centre in Kaduna state, particularly in procuring computers which candidates use to take the examination.

ADVERTISEMENT

”The policy which falls under the “Bring Your Own Device” may require candidates wishing to take UTME in the future to bring their own devices to the examination hall,” he said.

At the policy meeting, the registrar expressed concern over the crave for university education among candidates at the detriment of polytechnics and colleges of education.

While condemning the wide disparity in admission quotas in the country, he advised aspiring candidates to explore other options within the tertiary education sector for admission.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

JAMB may allow candidates to use personal devices for UTME - Oloyede

JAMB may allow candidates to use personal devices for UTME - Oloyede

Nkechinyere Umeh from Anambra best candidate in 2023 UTME - JAMB

Nkechinyere Umeh from Anambra best candidate in 2023 UTME - JAMB

Police arrest woman over alleged theft of baby in Lagos hospital

Police arrest woman over alleged theft of baby in Lagos hospital

France to spend €600,000 on promoting French language in Nigeria

France to spend €600,000 on promoting French language in Nigeria

JAMB sets 140 as cut-off mark for university admission, 100 for Poly, COE

JAMB sets 140 as cut-off mark for university admission, 100 for Poly, COE

Tinubu postpones return to Nigeria from France, off to London on private visit

Tinubu postpones return to Nigeria from France, off to London on private visit

Customs says fuel smuggling has reduced since subsidy removal

Customs says fuel smuggling has reduced since subsidy removal

Emefiele left Nigeria with rotten financial system - Tinubu

Emefiele left Nigeria with rotten financial system - Tinubu

Invest in your home state to earn respect, Soludo tells Anambra indigenes in Lagos

Invest in your home state to earn respect, Soludo tells Anambra indigenes in Lagos

Pulse Sports

Amen and Ausar Thompson: 20-year-olds become the 7th pair of twins to play in the NBA

Amen and Ausar Thompson: 20-year-olds become the 7th pair of twins to play in the NBA

Revealed: Date when Messi can make his Inter Miami debut

Revealed: Date when Messi can make his Inter Miami debut

Manchester United outcast Greenwood spotted back in training with bushy hair

Manchester United outcast Greenwood spotted back in training with bushy hair

Roma boss Jose Mourinho RESIGNS from UEFA after 4-game ban

Roma boss Jose Mourinho RESIGNS from UEFA after 4-game ban

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The review affects political, judicial and public officers (image used for illustration) [Twitter/Bashir Ahmed]

Elected politicians, judges set to get 114% salary raise

President Bola Tinubu meets Aliko Dangote in Aso Rock. [Presidency]

Tinubu meets with Bill Gates, Dangote

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Premium Times]

Tribunal admits Chicago State University, NYSC, Mobil certificates against Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

What you should know about Tinubu's new men in charge of Nigeria's security