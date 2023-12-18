JAMB increases registration fees, announces important dates for 2024 UTME

Under the new fee structure, candidates who choose to take the practice exam will now be required to pay ₦7,700, while those opting out of the mock will incur a fee of ₦6,200. This marks a modest increase from the previous fees of ₦6,700 with the mock and ₦5,700 without.

The revision in fees comes ahead of the unveiling of detailed registration information, scheduled for release on or before January 15, 2024, as per the official statement from JAMB.

In a parallel announcement, JAMB disclosed that the registration window for Direct Entry (DE) applicants is set to open from February 28, 2024, to March 28, 2024. This avenue caters to graduates of advanced diploma programs or equivalent qualifications, offering them an opportunity to seek admission into tertiary institutions without undergoing the UTME process.

Additionally, the board is in the process of generating profile codes for registration. Guidelines for obtaining these codes will be issued closer to the January 15th registration launch date.